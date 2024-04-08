Sacramento is one of the best places to live in the nation, Money says. This is why

Sacramento is one of the 50 best spots to live in the United States, according to Money.com

The personal finance website featured two California cities on its 2024 Best Places to Live list, including the capital city.

“This year’s Best Places to Live list celebrates cities and towns where a thriving economy meets affordability, diversity and an exceptional quality of life,” Money said. “Backed by rigorous research and data-driven analysis, these 50 places are the blueprint for the future.”

The site highlighted a variety of communities including Eugene, Oregon; Bisbee, Arizona, and Camas in Washington states.

Here’s how Sacramento stacked up.

The landmark Tower Theatre sign at Broadway and Land Park Drive is seen in a drone photo looking east over a relatively quiet Broadway on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 6, 2022, in Sacramento.

Why is Sacramento one of Money’s Top Places to Live?

Sacramento landed on Money’s list thanks to its “vibrant cultural scene,” Money said, namechecking local attractions such as the Crocker Art Museum, B Street Theatre and the Farm-to-Fork Festival.

The capital city has a population of 528,001 residents, the website said.

Unemployment in Sacramento is at 4.70%, Money said, and the median price for a house stands at $465,000.

“What really distinguishes Sacramento from its coastal brethren, though, is its unwavering commitment to the people who call the city home,” the site said, citing efforts to build more affordable housing. “As Sac’s popularity (and population) has grown, locals have fought relentlessly to prevent displacement.”

Which other California city made the list?

Temecula in Southern California also landed on Money’s list.

The site described Temecula as a “community-focused town with good schools and easy access to nature,” as well as nearly 50 wineries.

The city has a population of 111,752 residents, according to Money, and an unemployment rate of 5.20%.

Temecula is less than a 90-minute drive from cities such as Palm Springs, Los Angeles and San Diego and has a median housing price of $800,000.

The downtown Sacramento skyline is seen past Interstate 5 over by drone Old Sacramento on April 5, 2023.

How did Money come up with its rankings?

To come up with its 2024 list of the Best Places to Live, Money said it relied on “meticulous research and in-depth reporting,” paying special attention to “livability, equity and sustainability.”

The website considered research from public policy and industry advocacy groups such as the American Planning Association, Main Street America and the Project for Public Spaces, and supplemented its findings with data from SchoolDigger, Realtor.com and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, among others.

Money also asked readers for suggestions via a newsletter poll that “produced hundreds of responses,” it said.

During the vetting process, the site compared communities based on metrics including:

The health of the local job market

The average housing costs borne by homeowners and renters

The percentage of residents in poverty

The quality of public schools

Rather than ranking the cities on its list numerically, Money grouped into five different categories:

Suburbs with a soul

Hidden gems

New boomtowns

Not just college towns

Culture hubs

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.