Sacramento man convicted of four freeway shootings and sentenced to 90 years to be released early

(FOX40.COM) — A man who was convicted of four freeway shootings and sentenced to 90 years in prison was approved to be released back into Sacramento County after only serving 14 years.

Kyle Douglas Frank was convicted by a jury for firing several gunshots at cars on four separate occasions in August and September of 2009. His victims were all Black or Hispanic and officials believe his crimes were racially charged.

“He unloaded his gun and put about six bullets in my passenger door, shattered my side view mirror, and all because I looked inside of his car,” said Paul Adcock, a survivor of one of the freeway shootings on I-80 in 2009. “Calling me the N-word and everything else and giving me the finger.”

On April 10, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Board of Parole Hearings granted parole to Frank.

“I thought justice was done, when they said 90-plus years. It hasn’t even been half of that. So why he’s getting out so soon, is beyond me,” Adcock said.

Sacramento County Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Rochelle Beardsley voiced concerns about the possibility of Frank being released from prison.

“It’s our position that he is not eligible or amenable to parole,” Beardsley said. “Public safety is the mandate of the District Attorney’s Office.”

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho’s office warned the public of Frank’s release.

“Each victim was either Hispanic or African American,” the DA’s office said. “He attempted to murder eight innocent people simply because of their skin color.”

The DA’s office said they asked Governor Gavin Newsom to intervene with the boards decision, but if he doesn’t, Frank will be released back into the Sacramento community.

