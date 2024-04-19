Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in shooting that killed husband and wounded his wife

A suspect accused of killing a man and seriously wounding the man’s wife in a Sacramento County shooting earlier this month was arrested Tuesday in Santa Cruz County.

John Anthony Gavino, 63, of Sacramento, was booked Tuesday night at the Sacramento County Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide, being a felon in possession of a gun and using force or threats to prevent or dissuade a witness, jail records show.

The deadly shooting occurred about 11 a.m. April 7 in a tunnel beneath an Interstate 5 overpass, adjacent to Miller Regional Park and near Front Street in Upper Land Park in Sacramento.

Preston Roy, 41, of Sacramento was killed in the shooting. His 50-year-old wife suffered severe, but not life-threatening, injuries, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post announcing Gavino’s arrest.

Following the fatal shooting, the CHP Valley Division’s Major Crimes Unit took over the homicide investigation and later identified Gavino as a suspect in the tunnel shooting. The CHP has said Gavino lives in the area where the shooting occurred.

On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Gavino in Watsonville and arrested him on a warrant in the Sacramento homicide case.

Gavino was being held Thursday without bail and is scheduled for a hearing in his case April 25 in Sacramento Superior Court.