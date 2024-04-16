Sacramento Cracker Barrel suddenly closes for good

(FOX40.COM) — The only Cracker Barrel in Sacramento recently closed its doors for good.

A post on Reddit shows what appear to be construction workers boarding up the Howe Avenue location on Monday, which left onlookers with questions about what happened.

Popular Sacramento sushi restaurant announces closure

“To our Sacramento community – we’ve been honored to welcome guests into a home-away-from home at our store, and we’ve valued the opportunity to be part of so many special occasions for our guests and community for nearly six years,” a sign on the Howe Avenue Cracker Barrel’s doors read on Tuesday. “We’re deeply saddened to announce this location has closed.”

Cracker Barrel is a restaurant that originated in Tennessee and serves up country-style dishes. The Howe Avenue location, which opened in 2018, was the first Cracker Barrel restaurant opened in Northern California. Now, the only Cracker Barrell left in the area is located in Rocklin.

Details on the reasons behind the closure have not been revealed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.