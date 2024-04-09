Sacramento County school district employee accused of ‘off-duty’ conduct with minor

A school district employee from Antelope was arrested in Roseville after being accused of contacting a minor for an illegal purpose, police said.

The 37-year-old man works as a warehouse worker in food service for the Center Joint Unified School District and was arrested March 30, the Roseville Police Department said. State payroll records maintained by Transparent California show the man has worked as a warehouse worker in the district since at least 2020.

The man was not working in a classroom, and there was no evidence to suggest a student was harmed in the incident, Center Joint Unified School District Superintendent Scott Loehr said in a statement.

“We are collaborating closely with the Roseville Police Department to ensure a comprehensive investigation and will implement all required actions to preserve a safe learning environment for our students,” the statement said.

The suspect was placed on administrative leave for the “off-duty conduct,” Loehr said. School district officials have also placed another “non-classroom” employee on administrative leave in connection with the man’s arrest, the statement said.

It’s unclear why the second employee, who was not identified by district officials, was put on administrative leave.

The suspect has not been charged, according to court records.

“We are committed to transparency and diligence in addressing this serious matter and will provide updates as they become available,” the district’s statement said.