Sacramento-area water employee shot by apparent home intruders, district manager says

A “dedicated” member of the Rio Linda community — and a longtime employee of the Rio Linda-Elverta Community Water District — was shot in the torso Monday while investigating intruders breaking into his home, according to a water district spokesman.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 10:30 a.m. to the 7500 block of Bergen Way for reports of an assault. A caller reported someone screaming and saw a person holding their stomach in front of a home, according to audio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

Tim Shaw, the general manager of the Rio Linda-Elverta Community Water District, said the victim was alerted through the Ring doorbell camera system that intruders were attempting to break into his home. The man, who has not been identified by authorities, was performing his normal, daily duties when he received the alert, Shaw said.

He went home and was shot, Shaw said.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, declined to confirm those details and said the shooting investigation is ongoing.

Shaw said the victim has worked for about two decades with the water district, which serves the Rio Linda and Elverta communities.

“He is a wonderful person,” Shaw said, while noting the man also coaches youth football.