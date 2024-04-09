Rwanda sells homes earmarked for migrants due to deportation flight delays

Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, visited the estate in Rwanda last year before she was sacked by Rishi Sunak - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Properties on a new housing estate in Rwanda earmarked for migrants deported from the UK have been sold to locals amid delays in flights to the central African nation.

Some of the 163 affordable homes on the estate in the capital Kigali have been sold off as the Government has been forced to redraw its plans after the Supreme Court ruled that the scheme was unlawful as Rwanda was unsafe for migrants.

The housing developer ADHI-Rwanda behind the terraced homes in the Bwiza Riverside estate was quoted by The Times as saying 70 per cent of the homes had been sold to “private people who want to live in them”.

The Rwandan government disputed the figure but did not deny the sales. It said that it was just one of the housing options where migrants will live alongside Rwandans.

“None of the assigned housing estates were ever meant to be only for migrants. The idea is to integrate migrants into Rwandan communities, not create migrant ghettos,” said Yolande Makolo, the chief government spokesperson.

The disclosure is an embarrassment for the Government as it seeks to drive its new Rwanda Bill through Parliament next week in an attempt to finally get the flights off the ground after it suffered a succession of defeats in the House of Lords.

Deportation flights have been grounded since June 2022 when a single judge from the European Court of Human Rights issued a rule 39 injunction blocking their departure for Rwanda.

Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, who visited the estate in Rwanda last year before she was sacked by Rishi Sunak, said she was “disappointed” by the apparent lowering of expectations from her original desire to see “large numbers” of migrants deported on a “large number of flights”.

A film of Braverman’s visit to Bwiza, promoted by Rwanda’s state media, shows the home secretary plumping cushions in a furnished unit. She says: “These houses are really beautiful — great quality, really welcoming — and I really like your interior designer.”

“I need some advice for myself,” she adds with a laugh. Braverman tweeted pictures from the site and wrote: “During my trip I have had the opportunity to visit housing projects supported through our partnership that people seeking refuge will come to call home.”

‘Almost 70 per cent’ of estate sold

Reports of good sales at Bwiza, which was built using environmentally friendly materials, have been widely shared in Rwanda with no mention that some units have been reserved for British migrants.

Hassan Adan Hassan, the developer’s managing director, told reporters: “Currently we’ve sold almost 70 per cent of affordable homes. We are left with some units. Electricity is connected to the houses. Water and fibre optic are connected to the houses. The roads and street lights are done.”

The 257-unit scheme, where prices range between £14,000 and £27,000, was funded as part of a public-private partnership between the Kigali government and ADHI Corporate Group, which said it had “captivated the attention of discerning homebuyers and investors alike”.

The properties on the estate are being sold on the open market, with the more expensive homes offering front and back gardens, off-road parking and fibre-optic broadband.

‘Token’ flights will not be a deterrence

Rishi Sunak has said he remains confident that deportation flights will begin this spring. His Safety of Rwanda bill is expected to receive royal assent by the end of the month after a further round of parliamentary ping pong next week between the Commons and Lords.

Speaking on LBC, Mrs Braverman said: “I do believe that we may well get a flight off, a token flight with a low number of passengers on it, to Rwanda. That’s not deterrence.

“The only way we generate a deterrent effect to stop people getting on the boats and coming into the UK illegally is regular flights, with hundreds of passengers on those flights being sent to Rwanda on a regular basis. I’m afraid the plan as it stands today won’t deliver that.”

She also repeated her call for the Government to quit the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) after Mr Sunak hinted last week that he was prepared to do so if Strasbourg judges continued to block the Rwanda flights.

Mrs Braverman said she was sceptical he would leave the ECHR given his previous opposition to her calls to do so.

“To regain control of our borders properly and faithfully to the British people, we do need to ultimately leave the European Convention on Human Rights,” she said.

“We do that via article 58 of the convention. We have to give six months notice to the Council of Europe, and then we’re able to take back control of our laws, take back control of our borders, design a new domestic human rights framework that properly reflects the needs of the British people, but it also enables us not to be dictated by a foreign court in Strasbourg.”

