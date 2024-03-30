RV park could be coming to the Ag Reserve near West Delray Regional Park

A recreational vehicle park could soon be coming to the Ag Reserve.

Plans are for a park that would accommodate 121 RVs adjacent to West Delray Regional Park. The development would be on the north side of Atlantic Avenue, approximately a half mile west of State Road 7.

If it does happen, county planners say don't expect more RV parks in the Ag Reserve. The requested zoning change would only allow for a campground if it were adjacent to West Delray Regional Park, located at the western end of Atlantic Avenue in an unincorporated area of the county.

And the only parcel that meets the criteria is the 10-acre one owned by the applicants, Roger and Karen Fina. They are long-time residents of the Ag Reserve who have been blocked for years from building anything there.

Campers like this 30-foot recreational vehicle could find a new spot that has been proposed west of Delray Beach.

The Ag Reserve is a section of the county with special zoning designed to limit density and protect farming. The Ag Reserve consists of approximately 22,000 acres in the southern part of the county between Florida’s Turnpike and the Arthur R. Marshall National Wildlife Refuge.

Plans call for a paved site, and amenities will include a clubhouse and a pool. State law bars a patron from staying at an RV park for more than 180 days per calendar year.

Strong demand for RV parks justifies project, applicant says

What the RV park in west Delray Beach might look like

The Finas’ agent, Lauren McClellan, said there is a strong demand for another RV park in the county. The three campground sites operated by the county are often sold out. According to Rvshare.com, an RV rental company, renters utilizing their platform spent over 277,000 nights in an RV in Florida in 2023.

The project would support the West Delray Regional Park and Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge by providing lodging to those enthusiasts who frequent the park and the refuge. West Delray Regional Park, owned by the county, draws large crowds for those who use its radio-controlled airplane and helicopter fields. There is also a radio-controlled boat lake field and car track. In addition, there are equestrian trails, a bike path, freshwater fishing and picnic areas.

The Planning Commission March 8 recommended initiation of a text amendment (the zoning code) to allow the project to move forward. It is the first step in a process that could take as long as a year before the Finas could obtain final approval.

County commissioners will act on the Planning Commission recommendation May 1. Should the commission support the recommendation, a decision will be made in November whether to submit the plans for state review.

Map shows location of proposed RV park off Atlantic Avenue near West Delray Regional Park

The Alliance of Delray Residential Associations is supporting the project, but the support is based on the Finas hooking into the county’s sewer system. The Alliance does not want the RV park to rely on a septic system.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: RV park could be coming to Ag Reserve in South Florida