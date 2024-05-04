Russia issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting during his visit to the Kharkiv region following the devastating Russian attacks. -/Ukrainian presidency/dpa

Russian news agencies reported on Saturday that Moscow has issued an alert for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing a wanted list from the Interior Ministry in Moscow.

According to the wanted list, a criminal case has been opened against Zelensky. However, the ministry did not specify the supposed charges.

Russia has already placed other high-ranking politicians on the wanted list, including Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The measure has no direct impact on Zelensky, as the Ukrainian president is not on Russian soil. It is seen more as a symbolic act.

Russia has justified its invasion of Ukraine with the alleged oppression of the Russian-speaking population in the neighbouring country.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023.

The ICC accuses Putin of being responsible for the abduction and deportation of children and minors from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine to Russia. Moscow refers to the incidents as evacuations.