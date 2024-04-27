Russellville PD year-long drug investigation ends in massive bust

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Russellville Police Department has arrested a man after a year-long investigation ended in a massive drug bust.

RPD said the department along with several other agencies arrested Angel Delgado Soto, 49, on April 26 and charged him with five drug trafficking charges.

RPD shared these photos after the arrest:

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville STAC and ALEA all assisted in the arrest.

