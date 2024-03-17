Who running for Springfield mayor, City Council in 2024 primary election in Oregon?

Tuesday was the last day for Oregon candidates to file for the May 21 elections. In Springfield this includes uncontested races for mayor and half of its city councilors.

Instead of holding uncontested November elections like Eugene and Lane County, Springfield candidates can win outright in May.

All elections had one candidate file. Current Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, Ward 3 Councilor Kori Rodley and Ward 4 Councilor Beth Blackwell, will all run for re-election unopposed.

Current Ward 6 (Thurston) City Councilor Joe Pishioneri did not file for re-election. Alan Stout was the only candidate who filed for the seat. Stout is sales manager for wood wholesaler Cedarwood Distribution and previously ran for State Representative.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Election 2024: Springfield mayor, City Council primary candidates