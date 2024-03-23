Who’s running for Congress in SC? Candidates are filing, campaigning





Candidates have already started campaigning and filing for seats in the next Congress.

Filing for the upcoming elections closes on April 1. Primary elections for Democratic and Republican nominations are scheduled for June 11, with any necessary runoffs scheduled for June 25.

There are more than 30 candidates who have filed with the FEC so far. Here’s a look at who’s running:

▪ SC District 1: Congresswoman Nancy Mace currently holds a position in this district and has filed to run again. Her primary opponent, former director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Catherine Templeton, a Mount Pleasant Republican, has also filed to run. The two have already had a heated start to the race, as Mace has urged Templeton to drop out after she received endorsement from former President Trump.

Other Republicans challenging Mace include Bill Young from Charleston, Austin Anderson from St. Helena, Sheri Biggs from Anderson, Daniel Hanlon from Hilton Head.

Democratic candidates include Mac DeFord from Mt. Pleasant, Benjamin Frasier from Wadmalaw Island and Micheal Moore from Mt. Pleasant.

▪ SC District 2: Longtime congressman Joe Wilson, a West Columbia Republican, filed to rerun in his district.

Other candidates include David Robinson, D-Columbia, and Daniel Shrief, D-West Columbia.

▪ SC District 3: Congressman Jeff Duncan, Republican, filed to rerun in his district, where he has held his seat for 13 years. Stewart Jones, a Republican South Carolina House member and member of the conservative Freedom caucus, will run against him.

Other Republican hopefuls include Kevin Bishop from Easely, Michael James LaPierre from Travelers Rest, Franky Franco from Simpsonville, Andrew Adams from Piedmont, Phillip Healy from Greenville and Patrick Orr from Pendleton.

Democrats and candidates from other parties include Elspeth Murday, Independent, from Westminister, Daniel Duncan, Democrat, from Laurens and Michael Bedenbaugh, Alliance Party from Prosperity.

▪ SC District 4: Congressman William Timmons is being challenged for his seat by Republican South Carolina House Rep. and Chair of SC Freedom Caucus, Adam Morgan, R-Greenville. Other candidates running include Kathryn Harvey, D-Spartanburg, Michael Chandler, Constitution-Greenville.

▪ SC District 5: Congressman Ralph Norman has held his position in this district since 2017. No Republicans have emerged yet to challenge him, but Elizabeth Tedder, Independent, from Rock Hill and Evangeline Hundley, D-Rock Hill have filed.

▪ SC District 6: Congressman James Clyburn is one of the most prominent Democrats in the country, politicos say, and is currently in his 16th term. Clyburn recently stepped down from his position as House Assistant Minority Leader.

There are no Democrats who have filed to run against Clyburn yet, however, multiple candidates from other parties, including Gregg Dixon, United Citizens Party from Ridgeland, Joseph Oddo, Alliance Party from Goose Creek and Justin Ginn, Independent from Ridgefield, Michael Simpson, Libertarian from Summerville.

Republicans Duke Buckner, Walterboro, Justin Scott, Walterboro and Dennis Whiteley, Fairfax, will also square off in June.

▪ SC District 7: Republican Congressman Russell Fry filed to run for a second term. A Republican challenger for June is Rodney Berry from Marion, while Democrats are Mal Hyman from Hartsville and Daryl Scott from Myrtle Beach.