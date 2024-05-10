Who’s running for Canyon County’s Legislative District 13? Hear from the candidates

One of the most hotly contested Senate races this year is in District 13 in Nampa, where the Republican primary tees up Sen. Brian Lenney against Jeff Agenbroad, a former three-term senator whom Lenney defeated in the 2022 primary.

In Legislative District 13, which covers parts of downtown and southeast Nampa, Lenney and one other incumbent will face challengers in the May 21 GOP primary. In the House, Rep. Kenny Wroten, who has been under fire from the party’s right flank, faces two challengers. All legislative terms are for two years.

Lenney, a member of the Freedom Caucus, is one of the most far-right members of the Legislature. His victory over the more traditional Agenbroad in 2022 marked one of several gains for the far-right in the Statehouse last election cycle.

Political newcomer Sarah Butler, of Nampa, is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket for the district’s Senate seat. She is a member of leadership for the Canyon County Democrats and has lived in Idaho for more than 20 years, according to her bio.

In the House race for the position B House seat, incumbent Republican Rep. Kenny Wroten faces two opponents: Amy Henry and Steve Tanner.

Rep. Brent Crane, a longtime lawmaker, is running unopposed on the Republican ticket for the position A seat. Cliff Hohman is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Voters can only vote in one party’s primary per election cycle, and individual parties can choose to close off their primary elections to unaffiliated voters. The Republican Party has a closed primary, which means only registered Republicans can cast a vote. The Democratic primary is open to registered Democrats, independents or Republicans.

The Idaho Statesman sent questionnaires to each candidate in a contested race. Their responses are below. Tanner did not respond to the Statesman’s requests.

Voters can still register to vote at the polls and vote early through May 17. Canyon County Election Day is May 21, and Canyon County residents can also vote early, weekdays from May 6-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Caldwell Elks Lodge or the Hispanic Cultural Center.

