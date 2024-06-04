The best water bottle we ever tested is 40% off at REI: 'Stays cold all day'

You know it, we know it, everyone knows it: Drinking H20 is very good for you — and reusable water bottles are the best way to keep you on track. According to the National Academy of Medicine, it's recommended that women over 19 consume nine cups of the good stuff per day and men over 19 consume 13. So, yeah, you've got to drink up! Hydro Flask water bottles have been cool (literally and figuratively) long before the "big dumb cup" went viral — and one of our favorites happens to be down to just $24 (from $40) at REI right now.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

It's no secret that high-quality, name-brand water bottles often cost a pretty penny — the Hydro Flask normally retails for $40. Now, though, you can grab it for only $24, which is the lowest price it's been in months.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Between the double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for the promised 24 hours, pliable handle for easy and agile carrying and flex straw option for quick access to H2O, there's a reason why we crowned it the best water bottle of the year. Oh, and it just so happens to be dishwasher-safe, which is excellent news.

Take it from Yahoo's very own Kristin Granero: "I've owned and used the Hydro Flask Insulated Water Bottle for several years and, despite countless drops and washing cycles, it remains leakproof and looks like new, with no chipping or fading."

Bonus: The brand offers coolers and other accessories in matching colors if you like to coordinate, including the roomy Hydro Flask Insulated Tote.

A water bottle that's sleek, chic and keeps your drinks cool? Sign us up! (REI)

What reviewers say 💬

With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, including more than 1,200 perfect five-star reviews, it's fair to say that shoppers love the Hydro Flask. A handful even say that it's the "best bottle they've ever owned."

Pros 👍

"I have several Hydro Flasks and they're all amazing," writes one fan. "I accidentally ran over one with my truck recently and although massively deformed, it still held almost all the water."

This REI customer shared their favorite way to use the Hydro Flask: "I use it when I do cardio at the gym. I put a little ice in before I leave my house, and the water is ice cold when I get to the cardio at the end of my workout."

"Life changing," raved another shopper. "I love my new Hydro, which is now #4 in my Hydro family. I bring it literally everywhere I go!! stays cold all day."

"I tried several more 'trendy' options but found all of them to be too complicated and fiddly for the use I had in mind," explained one practical five-star reviewer. "This one meets all of my requirements and has none of the complications I don’t want."

Cons 👎

While reviewers don't have too many gripes, a few point out that it is taller than other sizes. "It is a normal [width] which allows it to fit in cup holders," explains one four-star reviewer. "However it is tall, so some backpacks might have too short of a pocket for it."

A few other shoppers note that it can dent, but it's not too obtrusive: "[Mine] fell onto the concrete floor in my garage but luckily the dent was not that noticeable," shared an REI customer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.