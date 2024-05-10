Who’s running for Boise’s Legislative District 15? Hear from the candidates

In a rare purple legislative district in Boise, voters this year will determine whether to reelect their House lawmakers or cast their ballots for newcomers.

Legislative District 15, a swath of West Boise, is bordered by East Chinden Boulevard in the north, Idaho 55 and I-84, and South Maple Grove Road in the east. The district’s voters face only one contested race in the May 21 primary election to choose the Democratic candidate who will face a Republican incumbent come November.

Ivan Hurlburt, owner of a home inspection company, and Shari Baber, a hair salon owner, are vying for the Democratic nomination for the district’s House position B seat. Any voter, regardless of party affiliation, can choose to cast their ballots in Democratic primaries in Idaho, while only Republican voters can vote in GOP primaries.

The winner of the primary will move on to challenge freshman Rep. Dori Healey, R-Boise, in the November general election. Healey, a nurse, sponsored a bill that would have extended the state’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee last year.

For the district’s House position A seat, incumbent Rep. Steve Berch, a vocal critic of privatizing education, runs uncontested in the Democratic primary. The three-term legislator will face Republican challenger Annette Tipton in the November election.

In the Senate, voters will need to wait until November for a contested race. Freshman Democratic incumbent Rick Just will again face Codi Galloway, a former Republican House representative, in the general election. Galloway lost against Just when she ran for the seat in 2022. All legislative terms are for two years.

The Idaho Statesman sent questionnaires to each candidate in a contested race. Their responses are below.

Voters can still register to vote at the polls and vote early through May 17. Learn more about this race and other local elections in the Statesman’s Voter Guide. (Find the legislative district you live in here, and find your polling place here.)

Read all of the candidates’ responses below. Use the horizontal scroll bar underneath each candidate to read the full Q&A. You also can click on the chart and drag horizontally.