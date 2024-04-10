Runaway goat that scaled bridge 'like a four-legged Spider-Man' rescued in Kansas City

A goat in Kansas City, Missouri that was rescued after it made its way to the ledge of a bridge almost 80 feet in the air is "bouncing back like a champ."

KC Pet Project, a nonprofit that handles animal control for the city and operates shelters, said in a post on social media Monday that the goat was discovered "to be trapped on the side of a bridge" that afternoon close to Swope Park, near the Kansas City Zoo.

"It appeared he had walked along a ledge to get to the point he was found at," KC Pet Project said.

The animal rescue shelter said its team worked with the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department to remove the goat from the bridge. He was then transported to the shelter where he received treatment and fluids from the facility's veterinary team.

In an update on Tuesday, KC Pet Project, said the "daring goat," Jeffery, who has "more moves than Jagger," is doing great and "bouncing back like a champ."

"Picture this: our buddy Jeffrey, with aspirations taller than the Empire State, decided to scale a ledge that was practically begging for a visit," said KC Pet Project. "Like a four-legged Spider-Man, he strutted along to each platform until he hit an 'oh no' point − the highest spot of the bridge, a cool 80 feet above water."

The animal shelter also answered questions on the goat's rescue, sharing that the "rescue mission [was] worthy of an action movie," with the animal getting tangled up in a rope and missing a platform jump, which gave the rescue team a scare. Once fire department officials got ahold of Jeffery, the shelter's Chief of Veterinary Medicine sedated him so he could be safely transported to the clinic and be cared for.

"And just like that, our goat was back on his hooves, ready to conquer the world once more with thanks to our team members who all stayed late last night to help him," KC Pet Project said, adding that the goat is currently "living the high life − rolling in the hay and soaking up the sunshine in our luxurious livestock barn."

Turns out Jeffery was actually a stray, who was adopted from KC Pet Project's shelter last month, but escaped his new home and found his way to the bridge. But in an interesting twist, a family reached out the animal rescue organization telling them that Jeffery might be their long-lost goat, who has been "playing hide and seek [with them] since February".

"A true legend in the making," KC Pet Project said about Jeffery.

Meanwhile the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department, in a post on X, said: "Just when you think you have done it all in the fire service, you rescue a goat on a bridge."

Something you don't see every day! Just when you think you have done it all in the fire service, you rescue a goat on a bridge. @KCMOFireDept pic.twitter.com/0vhcnCQ5mF — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) April 9, 2024

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Spider-Man' goat stuck on 80-foot Kansas City bridge rescued