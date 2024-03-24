Rubin: A discovery from on high — astronomers are geeked about the 2024 solar eclipse, too

Ed Cackett is a professional astronomer, poking into grand and mysterious things billions of miles away. By his standards, this rare total solar eclipse the rest of us are besotted with is happening around the corner.

Dr. Cackett, distinguished chair of the physics and astronomy department at Wayne State University, watched the last total eclipse in 2017. Been there, at the top of a mountain in Idaho, and done that.

Come April 8, then, at 2:27 p.m. EDT or so, while we slack-jawed yokels are gazing upward through our protective glasses …

“I’ll be saying 'wow,' too," he says.

Cackett, 43, has been a little kid about the stars since he was a little kid. Heavens, yes, he'll tell you, this solar eclipse is a worthy and wonderful thing to watch, even if metro Detroit won't quite get the full effect.

Wayne State University department of physics and astronomy professor and chair Ed Cackett sits with solar telescopes in his office at the Detroit campus on Friday, March 22, 2024.

As an astronomer, he says, “it’s super exciting to see such a rare event.”

As a realist, he also says, "April is a pretty sucky month for it to happen.”

But don't be put off by those technical terms. Have faith that the 65% chance of clouds in Michigan means a 35% chance of clear skies. Revel in the sights and sounds.

An eclipse, as Cackett knows, is a time to ponder our place in the vast universe. To be dazzled by nature's wonders. To reaffirm our innate quest for knowledge.

And OK, for Sonic, to introduce a new drink.

An eclipse as the star

The Michigan Science Center will throw an eclipse viewing party at the Ford House in Grosse Pointe, because of course. Sonic will start selling a Blackout Slush Float on Monday, complete with eclipse viewing glasses, because why not.

The eclipse will be the grandest occasion for commercial tie-ins since Presidents Day. Maybe even since the Super Bowl, and the eclipse doesn't have a mob of lawyers telling everyone you can't use its name.

Glasses for viewing the upcoming solar eclipse sit on a desk at Wayne State University department of physics and astronomy professor and chair Ed Cackett's office at the Detroit campus on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Also like the Super Bowl, the eclipse will be one more thing the Detroit Lions get to watch along with the rest of us. (What, too soon?) And if you take simple precautions ― who'd be obtuse enough to stare directly at the sun? ― it should be spectacular.

“Cool things happen the whole time," Cackett says. “It gets dark during the daytime, and you see nature react. You hear the difference in the birds. It starts to get cooler.”

At totality, when the moon directly obscures the sun, “you see stars in the daytime sky. You see the corona light up. The shadows start to go fuzzy and have weird shapes. It’s just fun, whether you're a scientist or a regular person."

He'll watch from Horseshoe Bay, Texas, northwest of Austin, at a conference of the high energy astrophysics division of the American Astronomical Society.

The high energy astrophysicists are no dummies. They tweaked their schedule to coincide with the eclipse, and picked a location that’s one of the least likely spots on the path of totality to be overcast.

It was either that, or wait until 2044 for the next full eclipse in the continental U.S. Or 2099, if they want to see one from Detroit.

The launch of a career

Cackett grew up outside Manchester, in the northwest of England, and learned to appreciate the cosmos on Boy Scouts camping trips.

The adults would talk about the stars, how some are red and some are blue, and he’d wonder, “Why is that?”

As humans, he notes, we are naturally intrigued, trying to make sense of what we know and identify what we don’t.

Why do we exist? Why do stars seem to twinkle? Why do we drive on a parkway, but park in a driveway?

Curiosity crosses boundaries. Answers lead to more questions. Sometimes there are practical applications; helium was first detected during a solar eclipse in 1868, and now we have party balloons. Sometimes knowledge is its own reward.

Wayne State University department of physics and astronomy professor and chair Ed Cackett stands with a solar telescope on the roof of the Physics Building at the Detroit campus on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Cackett’s work focuses on trying to understand how material falls into supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies.

For that, he sometimes employs WSU’s computer-operated Dan Zowada Memorial Observatory in remote Rodeo, New Mexico, donated by an astronomer turned businessman in honor of a high school friend who had shared his passion for the night sky.

The powerful telescope there won’t be of use during the eclipse. It’s outside the path of totality, Cackett explains, and not being equipped with a special filter, “if we point it at the sun, we’ll fry everything.”

But it has helped him see how the brightness of light changes over time, which, in turn, might tell what occurs as things tumble into the oblivion of a black hole, which might ultimately help starships navigate distant galaxies.

The black holes are millions of light years from Earth. They are, Cackett says, 1 million to 1 billion times the size of the sun.

Amazing. But so is a total solar eclipse, and you take your wows where you can find them.

Reach Neal Rubin at NARubin@freepress.com.

To subscribe to the Free Press at discount rates, click here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 solar eclipse will have 'wow' factor, astronomer says