RTA to hold public hearings next month for potential fare changes
People can tell RTA how they feel about possible fare changes next month.
RTA is considering raising adult ride fares from $1.75 to $2.00.
Two hearings are scheduled for next month, Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18.
The hearings will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 17 and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 18. Both hearings are at Wright Stop Plaza on South Main Street in Dayton.
If you can’t make it, you can email the Greater Dayton RTA at speakup@greaterdaytonrta.org or call (937) 425-8399. Mailed Letters can be sent to Greater Dayton RTA.
Find more information and view the full list of Proposed changes on the Greater Dayton RTA’s website.