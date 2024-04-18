RSPCA rescues bird caught in fishing litter

An RSPCA inspector and canal lock keeper rescued the bird [RSPCA]

The RSPCA says it has successfully rescued a bird caught in fishing litter left dangling from a tree.

On Friday, the jay was spotted "hanging" from a tree over the Basingstoke canal in Woking, after its beak got caught in fishing hook.

Jo Bowling, an RSPCA inspector, worked with the canal lock keeper to cut the bird down.

"There's a really nasty fishing hook that has unfortunately gone all the way through the bird’s top beak," Ms Bowling explained.

The RSPCA inspector said she was "grateful" for the support of the canal lock keeper in helping rescue the jay.

"It looks like the bird thought the lure was a real fish," Ms Bowling explained.

The bird was taken to Wildlife Aid for a vet check up and recovery.

Ms Bowling said she thought the wounds looked "superficial" and hoped the bird could be "treated and released back into the wild."

The RSPCA said it received "thousands of calls" each year about animals affected by fishing litter.

The charity said while most anglers were "very responsible" it only took one piece of snagged line to be left in a tree, or near the water, to endanger an animal's life.

