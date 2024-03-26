The Royals’ 2024 giveaways include a bobblehead of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

The Royals might just be the first team in MLB history to give fans a bobblehead of a member of their minority ownership group.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes is better known for being quarterback of the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs than being part of the Royals ownership group.

The Royals’ bobblehead will highlight Mahomes’ crazy behind-the-back throw at last summer’s “Big Slick” softball game at Kauffman Stadium. Remember this?

More bobbleheads? More bobbleheads.



The Mahomes bobblehead is one of a dozen the Royals will be giving fans this season, although some will require a theme ticket. A handful of those bobbleheads will feature former Royals stars: Lorenzo Cain, Wade Davis, Kelvin Herrera and Greg Holland.

The latter three comprised one of the best bullpen trios in MLB history. The Davis, Herrera and Holland bobbleheads will be interlocking to form one giant three-headed bobblehead.

The Royals are bringing back Fireworks Fridays, Price Chop Mondays and dollar hot dogs, too. They are not listed below but here are the planned giveaways from the Royals.

March 28: Opening Day. The first 30,000 fans will receive a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead (3:10 p.m. vs. Twins).

March 31: Easter Egg Hunt. Fans can search for goodies in the Outfield Experience (if they’ve purchased a theme ticket).

April 4: “Bring Out the Blue” T-shirt giveaway to first 10,000 fans (6:40 p.m. vs. White Sox).

April 6: Michael Massey bobblehead giveaway to first 15,000 fans (6:10 p.m. vs. White Sox).

April 10: Coffee mug giveaway to first 10,000 fans (6:40 p.m. vs. Astros).

April 19: “Bring Out the Blue” T-shirt giveaway to first 10,000 fans (6:40 p.m. vs. Orioles).

April 19: UMKC Night. Specialty crewneck giveaway for fans with theme ticket (6:40 pm vs. Orioles)

April 20: Replica 2014 American League Championship ring giveaway to first 10,000 fans (6:10 p.m. vs. Orioles).

April 20: Grateful Dead night. Special bobblehead to fans who buy theme ticket (6:10 p.m. vs. Orioles).

April 23: Bark at the Park. Special ticket required (6:40 p.m. vs. Blue Jays).

May 3: “Bring Out the Blue” T-shirt giveaway to first 10,000 fans (6:40 p.m. vs. Rangers).

May 3: Nurses Night. Stainless steel Royals tumbler giveaway to fans with theme ticket (6:40 p.m. vs. Rangers).

May 4: Star Wars Night. Fans who buy a theme ticket will receive a Jedi Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead (6:10 p.m. vs. Rangers).

May 5: Boy Scouts Day (1:10 p.m. vs. Rangers).

May 7: Asian American Heritage Night (6:40 p.m. vs. Brewers).

May 8: School Day at The K (1:10 p.m. vs Brewers).

May 17: “Bring Out the Blue” T-shirt giveaway (6:40 p.m. vs. A’s).

May 17: Military Night. With purchase of theme ticket, fans will receive a special Royals cap (6:40 p.m. vs. A’s).

May 17: Kelvin Herrera bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans (6:40 p.m. vs. A’s).

May 18: Ladies Night. Free crewneck with purchase of a theme ticket (6:10 p.m. vs. A’s).

May 18: Wade Davis bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans (6:10 p.m. vs. A’s).

May 19: KU Night. Specialty crewneck giveaway with purchase of a theme ticket (1:10 p.m. vs. A’s).

May 19: Greg Holland bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans (6:40 p.m. vs. A’s).

May 20: Beach towel giveaway to first 10,000 fans (6:40 p.m. vs. Tigers).

May 21: Bark at the Park. Special ticket required (6:40 p.m. vs. Tigers).

May 31: “Bring Out the Blue” T-shirt giveaway to first 10,000 fans (7:10 p.m. vs. Padres).

June 1: A Pasquatch bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans (3:10 p.m. vs. Padres).

June 1: Pride Night. A special Royals jersey will be given to fans who purchase a theme ticket (3:10 p.m. vs. Padres).

June 7: “Bring Out the Blue” T-shirt giveaway to first 10,000 fans (7:10 p.m. vs. Mariners).

June 7: K-State Night. Specialty crewneck giveaway (7:10 p.m. vs. Mariners).

June 8: “Friends” Day. The TV show will be featured on a shirt for fans who buy a theme ticket (3:10 p.m. vs. Mariners).

June 9: Girl Scouts Day (1:10 p.m. vs. Mariners).

June 10: 70s Night. The first 10,000 fans will receive a 70s-themed shirt (7:10 p.m. vs. Yankees).

June 11: 80s Night. Retro hat for the first 10,000 fans (7:10 pm vs. Yankees).

June 12: 90s Night. The first 10,000 fans will receive a 90s windbreaker (7:10 p.m. vs. Yankees).

June 13: 2000s Day. The first 10,000 fans will receive a phone charm giveaway (1:10 p.m. vs. Yankees).

June 24: “Bring Out the Blue” T-shirt giveaway to the first 10,000 fans (7:10 pm vs. Marlins).

June 27: Free koozie to first 10,000 fans who are age 21 or older (7:10 p.m. vs. Guardians).

June 29: Hawaiian shirt giveaway for the first 10,000 fans (3:10 pm vs. Guardians).

June 30: Cole Ragans superhero bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans (1:10 pm vs. Guardians).

July 19: Teachers night. Free stainless steel tumbler for fans with a theme ticket (7: 10 p.m. vs. White Sox).

July 20: Maikel Garcia bobblehead giveaway to the first 15,000 fans (6:10 p.m. vs. White Sox).

July 20: Nebraska Night. Specialty crewneck giveaway for Cornhuskers fans with a theme ticket (6:10 p.m. vs. White Sox).

July 21: MIAA Day. Students from MIAA universities will receive a special Royals hat with purchase of theme ticket. (1:10 p.m. vs. White Sox).

July 23: Bucket hat giveaway for the first 10,000 fans (7:10 pm vs. Diamondbacks).

July 26: Patrick Mahomes bobblehead giveaway to first 15,000 fans (7:10 p.m. vs. Cubs).

July 28: Salute to the Negro Leagues. The Royals and Cubs will wear special Negro Leagues uniforms that will be auctioned (1:10 p.m. vs. Cubs).

Aug. 5: Ag Night. Special Royals hat for fans with a theme ticket (7:10 p.m. vs. Red Sox).

Aug. 7: Jewish Heritage Night. A special Royals jersey will be given to fans who purchase a theme ticket (7:10 p.m. vs. Red Sox).

Aug. 10: Mizzou Night. Specialty crewneck giveaway for fans with a theme ticket (6:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals)

Aug. 20: City Connect jersey giveaway for the first 10,000 fans (7:10 pm vs. Angels).

Aug. 23: Lorenzo Cain bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans (7:10 p.m. vs. Phillies).

Aug. 24: First Responders Night. Special Royals cap with purchase of a theme ticket (6:10 p.m. vs. Phillies).

Aug. 25: Youth sunglasses for the first 5,000 fans who are 14 or younger (1:10 p.m. vs. Phillies).

Sept. 2: Union Day. Fans with a theme ticket will receive a stainless-steel Royals koozie (3:10 p.m. vs. Guardians).

Sept. 3 : Bark at the Park. Special ticket purchase required. (6:40 p.m. vs. Guardians).

Sept. 7: Soccer night. Fans who purchase a theme ticket will receive a Royals soccer jersey (6:10 p.m. vs. Twins).

Sept. 8: Sluggerrrr’s birthday bash. (1:10 p.m. vs. Twins).

Sept. 17: Irish Heritage Night. A special Royals jersey will be given to fans who purchase a theme ticket (6:40 p.m. vs. Tigers).

Sept. 18: Oktoberfest. Fans with a specialty ticket can take part in a fall beer tasting in the Hall of Fame Tent (6:40 p.m. vs. Tigers).

Sept. 20: Viva Los Royals. A special Royals jersey will be given to fans who purchase a theme ticket (6:10 p.m. vs. Giants).

Sept. 21: Fan Appreciation Night (6:10 p.m. vs. Giants).

Sept. 22: Italian Heritage Day. Fans with a theme ticket will receive a special Royals jersey (1:10 p.m. vs. Giants).

Sept. 22: Sideway chalk giveaway to first 5,000 fans ages 14 and younger (1:10 p.m. vs. Giants).