Route 79 roadwork will close U-turn, shift lanes. What you need to know in 60 seconds.

FALL RIVER — Drivers along Davol Street through the Route 79 corridor construction will have to get used to some new traffic patterns, including a permanent change starting Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, one U-turn will be closing while another opens, while lanes from the Veterans Memorial Bridge will shift.

Here’s what you need to know in 60 seconds.

Roadwork continues on Route 79 and Davol Street in Fall River, where MassDOT has removed an elevated highway and is replacing it with an urban boulevard.

What’s happening with the U-turns?

Currently drivers along Davol Street’s southern end can make a U-turn between the Cove Restaurant & Marina and the city pier. This U-turn will be closed.

It will be replaced by a new U-turn just 100 feet south, which will be in place permanently.

Drivers along Davol will be directed to the new U-turn.

Will there be new lane shifts?

Yes. For many months, lanes on the west side of Davol have been shifting to accommodate construction work. They’ll shift again to facilitate work at the intersection at Brightman Street and Route 79 southbound.

Traffic on the Route 6 east/Route 79 south ramp from the Veterans Memorial Bridge will shift slightly to the east. Also, traffic from Route 79 south that passes under that ramp will shift slightly to the west.

What will I have to do?

There won’t be any major road closures. The new U-turn and any lane shifts will be clearly marked — drivers just need to be wary of the new patterns.

Why is this happening?

This work is part of MassDOT's Route 79/Davol Street Corridor improvement project. The project has demolished the elevated highways that carried Route 79 along the city’s waterfront, and will transform it into a street-level boulevard. The objective is to make the highway safer and increase access to the waterfront.

How far along is the project?

The Route 79 project is currently in its second stage of a four-stage project. It is due to be completed in 2026.

