Roundup: Man struck with box cutter in Simi Valley, T.O. residents upset by racing, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Simi Valley Police Department

Assault with box cutter reported in Simi Valley

A 36-year-old Simi Valley man was struck in the head with a box cutter and transported to a hospital after a fight reported late Saturday night in the city, police said.

The man sustained a laceration over his left eyebrow and was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks. His condition was not believed to be life-threatening, Simi Valley Police Sgt. Danny Frates said late Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday at a party in the 4700 block of Adam Road in Simi Valley, a residential area located east of Tapo Street and north of Highway 118. Police said the assault occurred when an argument between the two men turned violent.

The suspect is a 35-year-old Simi Valley man who was arrested early Sunday and booked into the main jail in Ventura on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was initially being held there Sunday in lieu of $20,000 bond but had been released by that afternoon. He is due to appear in court June 10.

More than 100 motorists converge in Thousand Oaks, drawing complaints of illegal street racing

More than 100 vehicles converged on a major thoroughfare in Thousand Oaks last Sunday evening, drawing complaints from residents about illegal street racing, sheriff's officials said late last week.

Authorities said the scores of motorists were spotted May 19 as they raced from Bridgegate Court to East Potrero Road on Westlake Boulevard.

The first caller to the Ventura County Sheriff's dispatch center reported seeing more than 100 vehicles racing on the boulevard, going southbound toward East Potrero Road, just east of Lake Sherwood.

Within minutes, residents made more calls to report seeing 100 to 150 cars in a pack that were driving "recklessly, aggressively and racing each other," sheriff's officers said. Pedestrians and bicyclists were in the vicinity at the time, according to sheriff's officials.

Patrol and traffic officers already on duty in the area arrived quickly and found several motorists racing in speed contests, officials said.

The initial investigation showed an out-of-county car club came into the affluent city for an organized event and multiple members started engaging in illegal racing and speed contests once they got to the boulevard.

Although most of the motorists left the area and headed south on Highway 23, sheriff's deputies stopped several who were seen racing.

Two individuals from Harbor City and Los Angeles were arrested on suspicion of engaging in a speed contest and their vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

City and sheriff's officials noted in a news release that they have a "zero-tolerance policy" for any illegal street racing. Sheriff's deputies will arrest individuals engaged in racing or speed contests and any involved vehicles will be seized and impounded for 30 days, officials said.

Minor boat fire reported at Channel Islands Harbor

A small electrical fire was reported Sunday morning on a boat tethered at Channel Islands Harbor, but the blaze was quickly extinguished at the Oxnard venue.

Harbor Patrol Officer Evan Clayton said the owner of the 40-foot power boat and another individual on board extinguished the fire reported at 8:30 a.m. They put out the fire before emergency crews arrived, he said, and no one was injured.

Damage to the boat appeared to be superficial, he said.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Assault in Simi Valley, boat fire in Oxnard, more news