Roundup: 2nd arrest made in pharmacy burglaries; man found dead near bike trail in Ventura

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

2nd arrest made in pharmacy burglaries

A second Los Angeles County man was arrested last week in connection to a string of pharmacy burglaries in Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley late last year.

A 21-year-old Huntington Park man was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of burglary, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Dec. 29 around 3 a.m., he and several other suspects forced their way into a Simi Valley pharmacy and over the next hour, two more in Thousand Oaks. The crews never gained access to any pharmaceutical products because of the owners' security measures.

Investigators first identified as a supect a 20-year-old Lynwood man who was also arrested April 16 on suspicion of burglary for the incidents.

The Huntington Park man was released from Ventura County jail Friday and is scheduled to appear in court May 16, jail records show.

Man found dead on bicycle trail near highways in Ventura

A man was found dead Sunday night on a bicycle trail near southbound Highways 33 and 101 in Ventura.

A friend called the Ventura Police Department to report finding the man on the trail, said California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayala, an agency spokesman. The CHP received a call to respond around 6:05 p.m., and the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office arrived around 6:30 p.m., he said.

The death is not considered suspicious, and the man did not appear to be hit by anything, Ayala said. The man was apparently homeless, he said.

A homeless encampment sits not far from where the man was found, but it was not known if he was staying there, Ayala said. The CHP officer did not have further information about the deceased man.

No traffic was stopped because of the incident, Ayala said.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 2nd arrest made in burglaries; man found dead near bike trail