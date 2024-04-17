Roundup: Suspected pharmacy burglar arrested, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Suspect in pharmacy burglaries arrested

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a Lynwood man suspected of taking part in three burglaries in east Ventura County late last year.

The incidents took place on Dec. 29 starting around 3 a.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Multiple suspects reportedly forced their way into a Simi Valley pharmacy. Over the next hour, the same suspects broke into two pharmacies in Thousand Oaks.

Because of strong security measures in place at all three locations, the suspects weren't able to access pharmaceuticals, officials said.

Detectives identified one of the suspects as the 20-year-old Lynwood man. On Tuesday, they arrested him at his residence in Los Angeles County on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Ventura County jail with bail set at $50,000, jail records show, and was slated to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

SUV crashes into pole in Ventura

A single-vehicle crash into a power pole on Foothill Road in Ventura Monday night closed the roadway for several hours.

The Ventura City Fire Department responded to a report of an electrical hazard and large explosion around 7:30 p.m. near Foothill and north Kimball roads. Crews were told while en route that the crash affected a major transmission line.

The driver was treated and released to Ventura Police, fire officials said. Southern California Edison was called to de-energize the line.

Help coming for storm-damaged roads, bridges

President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for nine California counties, including Ventura, for storms in late January and early February.

Following the declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that disaster assistance would be available to public agencies and some nonprofit organizations affected by storms from Jan. 31 through Feb. 9. The aid is expected to help pay for emergency work and repairs to roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

In Ventura County, days of rain during the storms damaged washed out roads and the bank of a levee. Hundreds of local homes were under evacuation orders and warnings, and highways and streets closed as they flooded with water, mud and rocks. The county's Lockwood Valley and Matilija Canyon roads above Ojai were particularly hard hit.

More information about the FEMA funding is available at fema.gov/assistance. Information about low-interest federal disaster loans available to certain private nonprofit organizations is available at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

Oxnard woman jailed on multiple charges

A 31-year-old Oxnard woman was being held in county jail Sunday on suspicion of multiple crimes after a residential burglary in the city, police reported.

Officers said the woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, motor vehicle theft and narcotics-related offenses after they responded Saturday to a home in the 1200 block of Beverly Drive to investigate the burglary. She also was being held on suspicion of grand theft of a firearm, according to jail records.

Officers said a video surveillance system captured footage of the suspect entering the home and leaving with several valuable stolen items. She also was seen driving away in a truck owned by the victim of the burglary, police said.

Officers said that within an hour they had located the stolen truck in the parking lot of a city park, where they found the woman wearing clothing taken during the burglary. The items stolen during the burglary were located in the truck, according to police.

She also was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant from a previous burglary investigation.

The suspect was being held Sunday in the Todd Road Jail outside Santa Paula in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Suspected pharmacy burglar arrested, more news