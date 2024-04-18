Ross Dress for Less bringing first Ocean County store across from these new restaurants

BRICK - Apparel discounter Ross Dress for Less is expanding its presence at the Jersey Shore with plans to open a store in part of what used to be Bed Bath & Beyond.

Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease for a 25,000-square-foot storefront at Brick Center Plaza on Chambers Bridge Road, said Maurice Zekaria, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Realty, the Best Buy-anchored center's landlord. A summer opening is planned.

The remaining portion of the former Bed Bath & Beyond building, 9,045 square feet, has not yet been leased.

This will the second location for Ross Dress for Less at the Jersey Shore. The company has signed a lease for the former buybuy Baby store at the Consumer Centre shopping center on Route 36 in West Long Branch.

Ross Dress for Less, an off-price apparel and home decor retailer, has about a dozen stores in New Jersey, including one on Route 18 in East Brunswick. It touts in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home decor at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store prices.

Meanwhile, across the road at the Brick Commons shopping center, construction workers have started demolition of the former Santander Bank branch located on the plaza's Route 70 side.

The former Santander Bank branch at Brick Commons shopping center in Brick is demolished on April 17, 2024.

In its place will go two restaurants: First Watch, a breakfast and lunch restaurant chain, and Shake Shack, a popular burger joint.

Both restaurants are expanding at the Jersey Shore. Shake Shack, which has a spot at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, expects to open new locations in Middletown and Freehold Township this year. First Watch is expected to open a restaurant on Route 35 in Eatontown at Wyckoff Road.

