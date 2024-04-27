Roseville man dies after Sutter County head-on crash

Apr. 26—A 24-year-old Roseville man died Thursday afternoon after a two vehicle head-on collision in Sutter County, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 3:01 p.m., CHP deputies were informed of a two vehicle crash not far from Sacramento International Airport on Riego Road, east of Pacific Avenue.

According to an accident report, the unidentified Roseville man was driving a gray Toyota Corolla eastbound on Riego Road, east of Pacific Avenue. Around the same time, 55-year-old Manuel Lopez of Sacramento was driving a white Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck with a trailer carrying a Bobcat tractor westbound on Riego Road, east of Pacific Avenue.

CHP officials said for "an unknown reason," the Roseville man's vehicle crossed over the broken yellow lines into oncoming traffic "directly into the path" of Lopez's truck. The two vehicles then collided head on, leaving the Roseville man trapped inside of his vehicle.

As a result of the crash, the Roseville man was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m. Lopez was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, officials said.

The CHP said as of Friday that alcohol or drugs was not suspected as a factor in the fatal crash. The identification of the Roseville man is pending notification of next of kin.