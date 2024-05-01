Roseville man convicted of stabbing roommate 17 times, killing him in their home

A Placer County jury found a Roseville man guilty Tuesday of fatally stabbing his roommate 17 times in their home about two years ago, prosecutors said.

Ryan Bacon, 36, was convicted of murder enhanced by an allegation he used a deadly weapon in the commission of the June 2022 homicide.

Roseville police were called to the 400 block of Loretto Drive for reports of a suspicious death, according to previous Bee reporting. Officers came across Bacon’s roommate bleeding in the living room as a knife blade protruded from his abdomen, prosecutors said.

Investigators said they found Bacon walking along Douglas Boulevard with the knife’s handle stuffed in his pocket. He was arrested him and prosecutors said he admitted to killing his roommate.

Bacon is scheduled to be sentenced June 20.