Rose considering run for governor, but focusing on current campaign

Apr. 8—Tennessee 6th District Congressman John Rose confirmed last Thursday that he is considering a run for Governor of Tennessee in 2026.

"I am considering running, but I am more focused on the task at hand right now on this campaign for congress," Rose said.

Rose made the comment shortly after last week's Cumberland County Republican Women's Club meeting, where he was the guest speaker.

"2024 is an important election year, and I really want to focus on that and the upcoming term for Congress. I have considered it, but I have not made a definite decision," Rose said to the Chronicle.

During his speech at the meeting, Rose said his main reason for running for congress in 2018 was his concern for the future of the United States.

"That remains my concern. I was worried about the future of our country and what we're leaving for our children and grandchildren. I don't want to leave them a country that is in worse condition than my parents left to me. If we let that happen we'll be the first generation in American history to do that. We can not let that happen ... how we turn that around is we have that right here amongst us. It's the Tennessee values that we all share, and it's the values by which our local and state government is run. So there's quite a contrast by the condition of Cumberland County and the condition of Tennessee juxtaposed against that of our federal government. You balance your budgets just like you do at home and you do that in Tennessee and you do that in Cumberland County ... ," Rose said.

Rose is a three-term Republican Congressman from Cookeville who represents Cumberland County as part of the 6th District.

The 6th District includes 19 counties in addition to Cumberland.

He also represents Cannon, Clay, Davidson, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Scott, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White and Wilson counties.