Roofing contractor accused of taking money from clients without completing job, Ga. sheriff says

Authorities are searching for a roofing contractor accused of stealing money from customers.

Monroe County sheriff officials said they are looking for John Robertson, a roofing contractor in Monroe County.

According to the investigation, Robertson has several warrants out for his arrest for receiving payments and failing to complete or start the job he was paid to do.

Deputies did not specify how much money Robertson is accused of stealing.

Anyone with information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. T. Campfield at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7046.

Officials reminded the community that it is important to always verify references when it comes to hiring someone to do work.

