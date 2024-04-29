Ron DeSantis Reportedly Ready To Do What He Mocked Others For After Trump Meeting

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who once mocked Republicans who “kiss the ring” to stay in Donald Trump’s good graces, is reportedly ready to do that himself after meeting with the former president on Sunday.

The Washington Post said it was friendly, lasted several hours and ended with DeSantis agreeing to help Trump. The former president’s team is looking for DeSantis to get his donors to open their wallets for the Trump campaign, which has been struggling to raise money.

Florida real estate investor Steve Witkoff arranged the meeting and attended, according to the Post.

NBC News said DeSantis reached out to Trump’s team several weeks ago to arrange the meeting and discuss fundraising.

Once close allies, the two became bitter rivals when DeSantis challenged Trump for the Republican nomination.

Trump claimed DeSantis came to him crying as he “begged” for his endorsement for governor in 2018. After he got that endorsement, DeSantis released a weird campaign ad about how obsessed with Trump he was.

DeSantis, for his part, slammed Trump’s demands for loyalty and those in the party who were too quick to give it.

“You can be the most worthless Republican in America. But if you kiss the ring, he’ll say you’re wonderful,” DeSantis said in January ahead of the Iowa caucuses. “You can be the strongest, most dynamic, successful Republican and conservative in America ― but if you don’t kiss that ring, then he’ll try to trash you.”

DeSantis dropped out shortly afterward and endorsed Trump, but has done little to help the campaign. In February, he called out conservative media for its fealty to the former president with a reference to Trump’s infamous claim he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and wouldn’t lose any support.

“Well, I think he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, and the conservative media wouldn’t even report on it,” DeSantis reportedly said on a call with his supporters. “I think they have made the decision that their business model just doesn’t work if they offer any criticism of Trump.”

The Washington Post noted that DeSantis remains “widely loathed” among those in Trump’s inner circle, and The New York Times said DeSantis was not believed to be a contender for the vice presidential slot.

Still, DeSantis could be an effective fundraiser: He and his main super PAC blew through an estimated $160 million in his doomed presidential effort, the Times reported earlier this year.