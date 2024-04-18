In a rollercoaster weather week, Iowa now under freeze warning, frost advisory

Iowans across the state can check off a few more squares on their weekly weather bingo, with most of the state bracing for frost advisories or freeze warnings set to be in effect early Friday morning.

The freeze warning covers most of northern and western Iowa. The frost advisory extends from the northeast corner, down to the southwest corner of the state, and cuts straight through Des Moines and Ames, according to Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

Both are in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, with parts of the state expected to see temperatures as low as 30 degrees. Des Moines is forecast to reach 35 degrees overnight.

A variety of weather systems are to blame for the rollercoaster this week — from record-high temperatures Sunday, to tornadoes Tuesday, and a cool, rainy day Thursday.

“There was a strong low pressure that moved through the state,” Ansorge said. “Ahead of that, you had that warm air that produced the thunderstorms, rainfall and several tornadoes across the state. And as that's moved out to the east, now we're starting to see cooler air move in, and that's why we have these frost advisories and this freeze warning.”

The NWS suggests that sensitive vegetation be covered up or brought inside, as a potential frost or freeze could kill the plant.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Most of Iowa under freeze warning, frost advisory early Friday