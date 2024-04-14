Iowa's sunny weekend breaks record high for April 14 in Des Moines at 88 degrees

Today's heat beat the record high in Des Moines by 1 degree, according to the National Weather Service Des Moines.

This weekend's high temperature reached 88 degrees in Des Moines, and broke the previous record high for April 14 set in 2006 at 87 degrees.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service Des Moines broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A record high has now been set at Des Moines for today, April 14, with the temperature reaching 88 degrees. This breaks the previous record of 87 degrees set most recently in 2006. #iawx #iaclimate pic.twitter.com/7bvyTKh1CR — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) April 14, 2024

The warm weather comes with a fire weather watch for most of the northern half of the state. The NWS advises keeping an eye out for red-flag warnings, which are issued when conditions are ideal for fire combustion and rapid spread.

On Sunday, the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a grass fire near East 48th Street around 1:30 p.m., temporarily closing the roadway.

This record-breaking heat will be followed by showers and thunderstorms on Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. The storms are expected to bring hail, high winds and even tornadoes.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: National Weather Service says Des Moines' record high for April 14 broken