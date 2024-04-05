Rodents wreaking havoc: Reports of rats chewing through car wires on the rise in Boston

Boston, which already ranks as one of the most pest-infested cities in America, is facing a new round of rat problems.

Several new 311 reports in the city indicate an uptick in rats chewing through car wires in the Washington Street area in the South End.

Neighborhood residents believe the pesky rodents are attracted to soy-based wiring and insulation that is commonly found in newer cars.

“This insulation can be an irresistible treat for rats, mice, squirrels, and even rabbits,” Car and Driver wrote in a report on the soy-based materials. “The issue has become so widespread that several class-action lawsuits have been levied at automakers.”

A video shared with Boston 25 News showed chewed wiring in one resident’s car, as well as a nest under the hood.

Pest companies suggest motorists park in a garage and on asphalt instead of grassy areas, and toss any food wrappers or containers that can be used to build a nest. Mothballs, peppermint oil, and eucalyptus can also be used to deter rats.

Earlier this year, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn has filed an ordinance to create a municipal “Office of Pest Control” to help reduce the rat problem in the city.

