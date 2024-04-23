Rockford committee supports raises for mayor, City Council

Members of Rockford's Finance & Personnel Committee have narrowly agreed to send a proposal to give the next mayor and the next group of aldermen a raise on to the full City Council to consider.

After nearly 30 minutes of debate, Ald. Jonathan Logemann, D-2, and Ald. Chad Tuneberg, R-3, voted against the raises. They said the timing is wrong and that residents who are struggling to make ends meet would not appreciate a raise for City Council members who also have access to health insurance benefits.

Their concerns seemed to focus more on pay for aldermen than on the raise for the mayor who last got a pay bump in 2016.

Ald. Kevin Frost, R-4, said aldermen last got a pay increase 21 years ago, but there never would be a good time to increase pay for elected officials.

Frost, Ald. Aprel Prunty, D-6, and Ald. Frank Beach, R-10, voted to send the measure to the full City Council. It could be considered in two weeks. There was discussion of separating the two raises into separate votes.

Any raises would not go to currently elected officials. It would take effect in May 2025 following the next municipal election when new elected officials are seated.

City officials said the mayor's current pay is the lowest among full-time mayors of comparable large cities. They are proposing that the mayor's pay increase 15% from $129,730 to $149,000 a year. It would then increase 2% annually every Jan. 1.

Officials are also proposing an increase in pay for City Council members 33% from $12,000 annually to $16,000 a year. Rockford aldermanic pay was last increased from $10,500 to $12,000 in 2003.

Hagerty said the increase would better align the mayor's pay with non-union Rockford city staff and with what mayors of comparable cities are paid. Hagerty said even after the increase Rockford's next mayor's would still be paid below the $169,014 annual salary of the Aurora mayor.

Committee members are asking for more information about how mayor and aldermanic pay compares to other large cities in Illinois.

Jeff Kolkey writes about government, economic development and other issues for the Rockford Register Star. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford officials debate raises for mayor, City Council