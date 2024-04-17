Rock Hill Police administrator jumps in York County sheriff’s race. Field grows to 5

The second-in-command officer at the Rock Hill Police Department joined an already crowded political field that includes the current sheriff’s wife Tuesday by filing as a Republican candidate for York County Sheriff.

Rock Hill police Deputy Chief Michael Belk filed for the county’s top law enforcement job Tuesday. His candidacy brings the current number to five Republicans who will battle in the June 11 primary.

Filing ends at noon Wednesday.

York County Republican Party Chairman Larry Barnett said Tuesday afternoon party leaders hope to organize a party-sponsored debate among all candidates before the June primary.

With candidates piling in, the possibility of a runoff on June 25 seems more likely than ever. The only way to avoid a runoff is if one candidate gets more than 50% of the total votes cast in the June 11 primary, York County Voter Registration and Elections director Alan Helms said.

Any runoff of the top two vote-getters would be June 25, Helms said.

No Democrats or candidates from another party ran for sheriff during regular filing March 16 through April 1.

Any registered voter is eligible to vote in South Carolina in one party’s primary in the county where they live. South Carolina voters do not register to vote as Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated, as voters do in some other states.

The general election is Nov. 5. The sheriff elected in 2024 would take office in January 2025. The sheriff position is a four-year term and with an annual salary of $209,261.

GOP Sheriff filing was reopened. Why?

York County Republican Party leaders voted to reopen filing April 10 after public pressure following current Sheriff Kevin Tolson’s surprise withdrawal. Instead of reelection, he’s taking a job next year with a nonprofit that offers mental health services for first responders.

Kevin Tolson filed for re-election March 18, but withdrew from the race when filing ended April 1 when his wife filed for the job. He is supporting his wife’s bid for sheriff.

State law allowed the party to extend filing because there was only one candidate left after the withdrawal of Kevin Tolson.

Who is running for sheriff?

Belk, 53, has been with Rock Hill police for almost 31 years. Only the chief of police in Rock Hill has a higher position in the department, which has the largest municipal police force in the county at more than 150 employees.

He said keeping the people of York County safe is his calling.

“As sheriff, I’ll serve with integrity and trust, work in collaboration with the community and all York County agencies, and take a proactive approach to law and order,” Belk said.

Retired Rock Hill police officer Tony Breeden filed Monday. He had almost 28 years of service when he retired as a lieutenant.

Two recently retired York County deputies, Chris Blevins and Heath Clevenger, filed for sheriff last week. Both Clevenger and Blevins were lieutenant rank with 25 years of service when they retired.

Beth Bryant Tolson, wife of the current sheriff, has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement up to the rank of lieutenant. She is the daughter of former sheriff Bruce Bryant.

What does the sheriff do?

The sheriff’s office has than 300 employees in law enforcement and detention. The sheriff has countywide jurisdiction, but is separate from municipal police departments in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, York, Clover and Tega Cay. York County has almost 300,000 residents.

The annual budget for the sheriff’s office is around $55 million, York County documents show.

For example, all law enforcement duties in the rapidly growing areas of northern York County that include Lake Wylie, and the areas outside the town of Fort Mill and city of Tega Cay, are handled by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has its own lab for DNA and drugs and and other forensic testing, and operates units that include patrol, detectives, traffic, special operations, warrant service, and SWAT.