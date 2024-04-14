Rock Hill murder suspect arrested in Huntersville

A man in Rock Hill is accused of killing his 60-year-old family member on Saturday and fleeing to Huntersville.

Rock Hill Police say they found a 60-year-old female stabbed to death in a home on Brunswick Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday.

They identified Shawn Marion Love, 27, as the suspect and said he is related to the victim.

On Sunday, Huntersville Police say they arrested him for another incident that happened in Huntersville.

Love will be extradited to Rock Hill and served warrants for Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence.

