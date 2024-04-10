Rochester women's shelter plans expansion with $1.65 million land purchase

Apr. 9—ROCHESTER — Expansion plans for the women's shelter

in Rochester are moving forward.

"We are kind of somewhat on target to break ground in the latter part of this year, but of course that is subject to change," said Women's Shelter and Support Center Executive Director Artyce Thomas.

The nonprofit recently finalized a $1.65 million purchase of 8 acres for a new 29,000-square-foot facility, which will provide space to more than double capacity with the hope of opening the new shelter by the final quarter of 2025.

"Current capacity is about 30, maybe a little bit more than that, and we will be expanding upwards to close to 80," Thomas said. "It's a major capacity increase, which is just wonderful."

Like the location of the current shelter, Thomas said care is being taken to safeguard the location of the new site, but she acknowledges details are likely to emerge as development plans move forward.

"Obviously the location will be somewhat known to the public, but for now we're trying to still maintain the confidentiality, at least of the location," she said.

Once the new shelter is built, Thomas said it is expected to be nondescript, providing an extra layer of security for the people it serves.

"It will be very similar to now," she said. "We'll just kind of blend in with our neighbors."

Plans for the added space comes as the program is seeing requests for more services, from shelter to rent and legal support.

Providing the only shelter for victims of domestic violence in the 10 counties of Southeast Minnesota, the nonprofit serves nearly 3,000 victims annually and has housed approximately 400 to 500 individuals.

"We've also seen a significant increase in the severity of incidence," Thomas said. "By the time folks are reaching out to us, oftentimes it's severe abuse."

"Unfortunately, we are trending in a direction we don't want to see," she added, pointing to the trend being statewide.

Last year, Violence Free Minnesota reported 39 deadly domestic violence cases statewide, making 2023 the deadliest year on record.

"They have been gathering the data since 1989," Thomas said.

The Women's Shelter and Support Center communications team is in the process of compiling local statistics that point to the need for the planned expansion, and Thomas said a data sheet is expected to be released in the near future as plans for the new facility unfold.

"We wanted to establish that there was a need," she said.

The expansion is being supported through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services' Office of Economic Opportunity. Last year, the state agency sought applications for a portion of $100 million in shelter funds, with up to $10 million available for a project.

Thomas said she's still unable to say how much the local women's shelter is receiving.

"Until they have finalized and executed everybody's contract, they are advising us not to release that information," she said.