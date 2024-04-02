What will Rochester weather be for April 8 solar eclipse? It looks promising 6 days out

The clock keeps ticking and the forecasts keep becoming more accurate -- and more favorable for the April 8 solar eclipse in Rochester.

New York state should be among the best places to see the solar eclipse without concern of cloud cover, according AccuWeather. Rochester is on the edge of the moderate and low borders for AccuWeather’s cloud cover forecast as of April 1.

“The best places to be for observing the eclipse will be from Southern Illinois and Kentucky, eastward to the East Coast and up into New York state and New England,” Accuweather senior long-range meteorologist Joe Lundberg said in a statement. “... These areas will either be in, or close to the path of totality, where the least amount of cloud cover is anticipated.”

What AccuWeather forecast says: April 8 weather in Rochester NY

The cloud cover forecast for April 8, 2024 from AccuWeather.

The AccuWeather forecast predicts 60 degrees with sunny to partly cloudy conditions on April 8, with cloud cover of just 25% and no chance of precipitation for the whole day. The afternoon forecast calls for lesser cloud cover at 25% and winds of 9 mph out of the east southeast.

What the National Weather Service forecast says: April 8 weather in Rochester NY

The National Weather Service in Buffalo calls for a high near 58 degrees and mostly sunny skies for April 8. A post to the Weather Service Facebook page mentioned the dry and warm conditions, but stated it was still too early to confidently forecast cloud cover.

Forecast accuracy improves as it gets closer to the date, with the most accurate forecasts expected by Friday, April 5 or Saturday, April 6.

Climatologically speaking, it’s been cloudy roughly 65% of the time in Rochester on April 8. Those historic conditions don’t have a bearing on the weather eclipse views might have to contend with next Monday, however.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Weather in Rochester NY for solar eclipse, April 8: Promising 6 days out