Rochester TV news legend Don Alhart announces retirement after historic career

Don Alhart, who holds the record for the longest career as a male TV news broadcaster, on Thursday announced his retirement.

Alhart, the anchor for WHAM-TV (Channel 13), joined the station (then WOKR-TV) on June 6, 1966, two days after he graduated from Ithaca College. In July he was recognized by Guinness Book of World Records for his career.

"My favorite part is being able to put on the news,” Alhart then told the Guinness Book of World Records.

Alhart plans to step down as anchor on June 6, the 58th anniversary of the start of his career at the station.

"I am grateful for the loyal viewers who allowed me to pursue a lifelong career passion while also serving a community I love," Alhart said in a statement Thursday. "I would never look back and wish that I had done something else. The ability to say that, may be one of the greatest gifts of all."

During his career, he has covered many of the region's most historic moments during the past half century.

He was at the Attica Correctional Facility for reporting during what became the nation's deadliest prison uprising (33 incarcerated men and 10 corrections workers died during the uprising and retaking) and the region's crippling 1991 ice store, which knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses.

But Alhart is equally well known for his work for the community, hosting many charitable fundraisers, telethons and often promoting the work of the Rochester Rotary Club.

To his colleagues, Alhart has long been an even-tempered anchor of another sort, mentoring younger reporters and providing insights and knowledge of the community he has long known as home.

"He had a way of bringing out the best in us," former WHAM reporter and anchor Alexis Arnold said Thursday. "Don set the standard in the newsroom. We often would ask, 'What would Don do?’ in certain situations."

File Photo 2017: 2017: Reminiscing, Don Alhart looks through his record collection at his home of 24 years while movers put things in containers.

Arnold remembered when she first moved to Rochester 12 years ago. She brought her then 1-year-old daughter to the station, and she sat on the broadcasting set with Alhart.

"He may seem like this larger-than-life figure," Arnold said, "but he never acted that way. He treated everyone the same."

Alhart has been honored five times with the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in television news, which included honors both for writing and for best newscast. In 2010, he was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

"Don maintains the highest possible standards in all aspects of his life and career," said Chuck Samuels, WHAM vice president and general manager. "His commitment to quality journalism is reflected in generations of broadcasting professionals that follow and have benefited from his example and mentorship. It remains a significant part of his legacy."

Alhart met his wife, Mary, in 1968 when Channel 13 sponsored the Miss Rochester Pageant. They were married in 1970 and are the parents of three children and six grandchildren.

Alhart has often said that one of the favorite parts of his job is his regular Bright Spots segments, in which he highlights the good deeds and acts of kindness of folks who don't always make the news.

In a 2016 Democrat and Chronicle story noting what was then Alhart's 50 years on the air, he was asked what he would miss when he does retire.

"The fun I get out of doing things for other people," he said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Don Alhart announces retirement after historic career in Rochester NY