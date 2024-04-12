Rochester shooting victim's mother speaks out: 'I will not leave his side'

ROCHESTER — Cyndi Glenn said she has been living "every mother's nightmare" since her son Kyle Violette, 37, was shot multiple times on Summer Street a week earlier.

Glenn on Thursday said her son remains in critical condition at Boston Medical Center.

"He has a very long road ahead of him," Glenn said.

Kyle Violette was shot multiple times on Summer Street in Rochester on April 8, 2024.

Violette was shot six times the night of Thursday, April 8. Jason Levesque, a neighbor in Rochester, has been arrested and is facing felony charges.

"That man did this in front of his own daughter, and in front of Kyle's daughter, who was inside the house, screaming," Glenn said. "What kind of person does that?"

Glenn said there had been a couple of disputes and some bad blood between the neighbors, but she never thought a shooting would happen.

"My son took six 9mm bullets, three of which separated, fragmented, leaving a fragment in his brain and another close to his heart," Glenn said. "The first bullet entered his lip and destroyed his cheek and jaw. That bullet put him on the ground. Then this man stood over him and shot him in the chest, stomach and pelvis. When my son turned over to try and crawl away, he was shot two more times in the butt."

Glenn's account of the incident closely but not exactly aligns with descriptions of the shooting in a police affidavit, which attributes witness accounts and videos. She provided additional details about the locations of her son's wounds.

Glenn said her son has had five surgeries already to repair damage to his colon, pelvis and one testicle and said there are more surgeries to come. The most recent surgery, on Wednesday, was an eight-hour procedure, an effort to rebuild his jaw and face.

"The bullet went through his lip and around his jaw line," she said. "A fragment from that one is what went into his brain. He is intubated, not fully breathing on his own. Last night he didn't sleep well. He kept feeling his face. I have stayed with him. I am exhausted but I will not leave his side."

Cyndi Glenn in happier times with her son Kyle Violette, who was shot multiple times on Summer Street in Rochester on April 8, 2024. He remained in critical condition a week later.

Glenn said her son has developed a fever since Wednesday's surgery, and she is worried.

"He has at least two more surgeries to come, probably more," said Glenn. "I hope he has the strength. A lot of people love him and are pulling for him."

"He is in a secure unit at Boston Medical Center," Glenn said. "He is being guarded and no one can get in without our permission."

What's next for shooting suspect

The shooting was allegedly the result of a dispute between neighbors, according to police, who cited witness interviews and video of the incident. Both men live on Summer Street, next door to each other.

Levesque, 44, is being held in preventative custody at the Strafford County jail. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder (Class A felony), second degree assault (Class B felony), and reckless conduct (Class B felony).

Levesque, who admitted to the shooting, was scheduled for arraignment on Monday, April 15, at 1 p.m., at Rochester District court but the defense asked for and was granted a continuance.

Levesque is represented by attorney Mark Sisti, who said he asked for the continuance as he only received the case material Thursday morning, and he needs time to prepare his case.

"We know the man was shot, the question is why," said Sisti. "These things do not happen in a vacuum, and we will be there to fill in that vacuum."

An online fundraising page has been established to help with Kyle Violette's medical expenses and to help provide for the needs of his children. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/please-help-with-kyles-recovery.

