Rochester police investigating reported stabbing

Apr. 30—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a suspicious circumstance after responding to a reported robbery and stabbing in northwest Rochester Tuesday afternoon.

A 38-year-old Rochester man reported he was on the Douglas Trail north of 41st Street Northwest around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024. He said someone stabbed him, took his belongings and fled on foot, according to a statement from RPD Crime Prevention and Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson. Police responded in the area near West Circle Drive and Valleyhigh Road Northwest.

The man sustained a wound and was transported to the hospital, according to Grayson.

RPD is investigating what happened and are looking for evidence to verify the man's claims.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.