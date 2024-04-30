Rochester man gets 30 days in jail for sexual contact with teen

Apr. 29—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who admitted to sexually touching a teen was ordered to undergo treatment and serve 30 days of a stayed 60-day jail sentence Monday.

Brandon Lee Albin, 40, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court Monday morning, April 29, 2024. He pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to a felony count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. His attorney Brittany Turany asked the court to sentence Albin to probation with a stayed jail sentence noting that the treatment program will mean Albin will be away from home for 45 to 60 days.

District Court Judge Lisa R. Hayne ordered that said jail time was appropriate for the crime, but also noted Albin was for the most part taking responsibility for his actions.

"I think some jail time is warranted," Hayne said.

According to the criminal complaint and the written plea, Albin admitted to sexually touching a 16-year-old who lived in his home early morning Oct. 2, 2022. Albin later claimed he hadn't touched the teen sexually then admitted to purposefully engaging in sexual contact but claimed he had mistaken the teen for someone else.

Hayne acknowledged Albin pleaded guilty to the charges which saved the teen from having to testify in court, but that his account was still somewhat inconsistent. She said she hoped he would gain further responsibility and insight to his actions through treatment.

Along with serving 30 days in jail of a stayed 60-day sentence, Albin was given 10 years of probation and a stayed sentence of 18 months in jail and will have to register as a predatory offender. He is also prohibited from having authority or contact with minors.