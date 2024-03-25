Rochester bridge was both a loved and loathed landmark for over 100 years

Pretty soon, the Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge connecting Sea Breeze to Lake Road in Webster will swing out of position, inaugurating the start of another boating season.

That leads to memories of another local swing bridge from the past: the Hojack Swing Bridge.

That one rested upon a concrete cylinder embedded in the Genesee River bottom, just north of where the Col Patrick O’Rorke Memorial Bridge now stands. It swung open for passing boats and then back into place for railroad traffic between Charlotte and Irondequoit.

Unlike the IBOB, which is in place seasonally, the Hojack bridge rotated back and forth daily. A locomotive once plunged off the shore tracks into the river while the bridge was open. The Hojack, described at times as an “Iron Dragon” and a “big Erector set,” in its later, unused years was beloved by some as a landmark and loathed by others as a navigation hazard.

A photo of the Hojack Swing Bridge taken from the Irondequoit side of the Genesee River, Monday, April 22, 2002. The bridge was abandoned in the open position in 1994 and demolished nearly two decades later.

The bridge was built in 1905 as part of the Hojack line of the New York Central and Hudson River Railroad that ran from Niagara Falls to Oswego. Early newspaper articles referred to it as the New York Central Railroad swing bridge or the Charlotte swing bridge.

The 304-foot bridge was considered quite an engineering feat for its era. It was also imposing, as described in a 1969 Upstate article.

“Rising like a deep-sea monster in the middle of the lower Genesee River, (the bridge) has a Frankenstein quality which is unnerving as one approaches it either by boat or from shore,” Donald Messina wrote. “It creaks, it groans, it rumbles and growls! It swings about with huge black arms. … Its eyes are green and red and it used to belch smoke.”

Deadly 1947 train derailment at Hojack Swing Bridge

The locomotive accident occurred at 4:23 a.m. Feb. 22 1947. The bridge was swung open for boat traffic when a train with 38 freight cars approached from the east. For unknown reasons, the locomotive never stopped.

The engine broke away from its tender, which, along with the string of cars, remained on the tracks. The locomotive went into the frigid river. A crewman who was aboard survived after he “was tossed clear as the locomotive somersaulted into the river,” the Democrat and Chronicle reported. The engineer, who was trapped, was not as fortunate.

A diver initially made three unsuccessful attempts to rescue him. The next day, as a Democrat and Chronicle story stated, thousands of onlookers on both sides of the shore witnessed the efforts “despite the marrow-chilling 14-degree cold and wind that wiped snow squalls over the scene.” It took days to recover the engineer’s body. It took nearly two months — and massive railroad cranes — to raise the locomotive.

There were other bridge-related accidents over the years, but none so catastrophic. The following year, for instance, the swing bridge sheared the top off a 40-foot cruiser with 11 people aboard. The boat was heading upriver when the bridge began to close and the swinging span caught the cruiser on the starboard side. The boat was badly damaged but there were no serious injuries.

By the late 1960s, the bridge was part of the Penn Central line. As Messina wrote in the 1969 Upstate story, coal trains assembled in the rail yard east of the bridge and hauled their cargo “along the only feasible route leading to various RG&E stations and factories.” The swing bridge, he wrote, was never closed to boaters for more than 10 minutes at a time.

Hojack Swing Bridge: Effort to preserve span

In the late ‘70s, the bridge was still used about once daily by trains delivering coal to an RG&E power station, according to news reports. The railroad line was eventually discontinued, tracks leading to the bridge were removed and the bridge was out of use by 1995. The Coast Guard in 2002 ordered it removed, but then rescinded its order. Preservation efforts kicked in as the Port of Rochester was being redeveloped in anticipation of the ballyhooed fast ferry service to and from Toronto.

The swing bridge remained in the open position, allowing boats to travel on both sides. Preservation advocates noted that it was only one of two remaining swing bridges in the U.S. made by the King Iron Bridge and Manufacturing Co. of Cleveland. There was talk of getting the bridge declared a city landmark, of putting a restaurant on the bridge, and of establishing rail service that would incorporate the bridge.

Time was up for Hojack Swing Bridge

The view of the Hojack Swing Bridge from the second floor office window of Skip Shumway (pictured) at Shumway Marina, Monday, April 22, 2002.

Those initiatives never came to be.

The Coast Guard again ordered the bridge’s last owner, CSX Transportation, to remove it. Activists filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice. As Brian Sharp wrote in a 2012 Democrat and Chronicle story, “the Hojack has survived thanks to bureaucratic red tape, community activism and … CSX Transportation’s requests for more time.”

But time was up. Within a year, the bridge was taken down, leaving only memories.

Alan Morrell is a former Democrat and Chronicle reporter and a Rochester-area freelance writer.

This story was originally published in October 2019.

