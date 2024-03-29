RoboBOTS: West Middlesex High School

Mar. 29—RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.

The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.

A total of 32 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High starting at 9 a.m. on April 6. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.

Leading up to this year's competition, The Meadville Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.

West Middlesex High School

Team name: Glizzy Gang

Bot name: Edginator

Team members: Aiden Thompson, Brandon Schmidt, Zane Mauro, Wriley Tyree, Aston Jones, Nick Thompson and Brynn Mariotti