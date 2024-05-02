Robert Howell, Zephyrhills former police chief, has died

The long-serving Zephyrhills police officer for who retired as the city’s police chief in 2002 has died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of retired Zephyrhills Police Department Chief Robert Howell,” the city said in a announcement Wednesday afternoon. He died Tuesday at the age of 86.

“Chief Howell served the Zephyrhills Police Department with unwavering dedication and commitment for 40 years. His leadership, integrity, and passion for public service left an indelible mark on our city, shaping the very fabric of our community,” read the statement.

Born in Augusta, Georgia, he came to Florida at the age of 16 and met his wife Barbara when they both attended Zephyrhills High School. He started wearing a uniform when he joined the Army. He served for two years then not long after joined the Zephyrhills Police Department working his way up through the ranks over the years.

In an interview he gave when he retired, Mr. Howell talked about how much he loved the job.

When he started, officers worked six days a week for $10 per day, with no retirement plan, no insurance and no overtime. He worked two other jobs to supplement his $3,600 per year salary.

“It was just a paycheck, really, but it was a lot of fun,” Mr. Howell said at the time. “I always think about something someone said: ‘If you can find a job you love, you won’t ever have to work.’ I still enjoy it, and I can count on my fingers and toes the times I didn’t want to come to work.”

“He was just a good person. He was fair. He cared about the community. He was great family man,” said Zephyrhills City Council member Steve Spina, who first interacted with Mr. Howell when he was a lieutenant with the department and Spina was a local newspaper reporter gathering police report information from him.

Years later when Spina became city manager, Mr. Howell was then the chief of police.

“He was great to work with,” Spina said, noting that he was the chief who modernized the department and moved it to its current location on Eighth Street. The station is named for him.

According to the city’s announcement, the former chief always “emphasized community engagement, crime prevention, and the highest standards of professionalism within the department. Under his guidance, the Zephyrhills Police Department forged strong partnerships with residents, businesses, and community organizations, fostering a culture of trust and cooperation.”

He became chief in 1996 when William Eiland retired. The two had worked together for 35 years.

City officials invited those who would like the opportunity to observe the life and career of Chief Howell to visit the Zephyrhills Police Department’s lobby, where a tribute has been displayed since December of 2023.

“The Zephyrhills community mourns the loss of Chief Robert Howell and extends our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will forever be grateful for Chief Howell’s service and lasting impact on our city,” the city statement said.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Howell will be announced in the coming days.

