Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shouldn't be a candidate for anything, including president | Kelly

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a ridiculous candidate for president.

There. I said it.

Somebody has to.

America’s most notable third-party presidential candidate shouldn’t be a candidate for anything — except perhaps "America’s Funniest Home Videos." He’s a walking, jabbering cartoon. Only he’s not funny.

And while I’m at it, this needs to be said, too: The only reason RFK Jr. is taken seriously — indeed the only reason his name appears in the news — is because his last name is Kennedy and his father is a national icon who, though dead for more than a half-century, is still cited as an epitome of passion and authenticity in politics.

Sadly, Bobby Junior does not make news anymore — unless you consider the silliness of his search for a vice presidential running mate.

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign rally at Legends Event Center on December 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jesse Ventura and Aaron Rodgers in the mix

Kennedy’s team confirmed in recent days that his veep list includes Jesse Ventura, the former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler, and Aaron Rodgers, the longtime star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and now the quarterback for the New York Jets.

Except for four tumultuous years running Minnesota’s government, Ventura has no experience as a public official. Rodgers, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, won four elections by the Associated Press as the most valuable player in the National Football League. Other than that, he hasn’t been elected to anything.

What’s important to know about Rodgers is that he emerged as a major critic of vaccines — like Kennedy.

Ventura has his own legacy with conspiracies — including the suggestion that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job. For three seasons, ending in 2013, Ventura hosted a TV show called “Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura,” which proclaimed in its marketing ads that "Ventura will hunt down answers, plunging viewers into a world of secret meetings, midnight surveillance, shifty characters and dark forces."

Sounds like the guy you want a heartbeat from the presidency, right?

Kennedy claimed in a video that he plans to announce his vice presidential pick Tuesday in Oakland, California. Besides Ventura and Rodgers, Kennedy is reportedly considering Nicole Shanahan.

Who? America can be forgiven for asking that entirely obvious question.

It turns out that Shanahan, 38, is a San Francisco tech-focused attorney who has never held elective office but was once married to Sergey Brin.

Again, you ask: Who?

It turns out that Brin co-founded Google. Which means he is rich beyond measure — reportedly $118 billion or so. And it turns out that Brin’s ex-wife, Shanahan, forked over some of the cash to pay for Kennedy’s $7 million Super Bowl commercial in which he compared himself to his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and which incurred the wrath of the Kennedy family.

All of which makes Shanahan the perfect choice for vice president, right?

Kennedy isn’t saying — yet. He plans the big reveal Tuesday. Surely, all of America awaits this grand news.

RFK Jr.'s trafficking of conspiracy theories is worrisome

Which brings me to the problem with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He makes news in the most ridiculous of ways.

Consider, for example, his suggestion that vaccines cause autism — a long-held belief among the anti-vax movement that has been continually debunked by the cold truth of science.

Or his statement that the use of antidepressants, not increased access to rapid-firing, military-style guns, is a key factor behind mass shootings. Or that toxic chemicals in water contribute to “gender dysphoria” in children. Or that Wi-Fi causes “leaky brain.” Or that COVID-19 is "targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people” and “the people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” Or that coronavirus vaccines were developed to control people with microchips. Or that the CIA was behind the 1963 assassination of his uncle, President John. F. Kennedy.

We could go on. But you get the idea. Simply put: Robert F. Kennedy traffics in whack-job nonsense — what the world calls "conspiracies."

This was not always the case. And that’s what makes Kennedy’s current mindset and politics so bizarre.

Two decades ago, RFK Jr. was a serious, credible and much-admired voice on environmental issues. His research was solid. So were his views.

He waged a three-decade campaign to shut down the Indian Point nuclear power plant on the Hudson River near Peekskill, New York. He toured many small towns in the Northeast, citing the dangers of fracking and coal mining.

Whether it was drawing attention to the dangers of a garbage transfer station in a low-income neighborhood in Ossining, New York, or focusing on the years of toxic dumping on lands in New Jersey and New York that were occupied by Native Americans, Kennedy was seen as a champion of the underdog.

Perhaps his most consequential work was with the Riverkeeper movement. Using his name and his seemingly unbridled energy, Kennedy seemed to be everywhere in campaigning to clean up America’s rivers that had been contaminated by industrial toxic materials. Locally, this resulted in major attention to the Hudson River and even the muddy Hackensack River in North Jersey.

In many ways, RFK Jr. seemed like his father, Bobby Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 as he ran for the Democratic nomination for president. Indeed, RFK Jr. seemed to have inherited the moral-based social progressivism of his uncle Edward “Ted” Kennedy, the longtime leader of Democratic progressives in the U.S. Senate.

How did RFK Jr. start to embrace 'alternative facts?'

So what happened?

It’s hard to say. The New Yorker magazine recently headlined an interview with Bobby Junior by pointing to his penchant for embracing “alternative facts.” His admirers now include disgraced former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, former disgraced Trump adviser Steve Bannon and longtime disgraced Republican dirty tricks operative Roger Stone.

The common denominator in this narrative is “disgraced.” Kennedy is heading in that direction.

He continues to promote an image of seriousness. But if you peel back his rhetorical skin, you find a man who manipulates the truth. And if you listen to him long enough, you find a man who blathers on with facts and figures in ways that numb the critical thinking of all manner of otherwise smart people. He went to Harvard. He has an A-plus vocabulary. And he’s a Kennedy, with a gift for gab. So he knows how to sound good in public.

But when you wipe away all the Camelot legacy dust, you have a pathetic joke of a guy who thinks he should be the most powerful elected official on the planet. Please, someone remind him about the story of the “emperor with no clothes.”

Sadly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has no business running for president.

Sadly, he seems a man in search of a legacy.

