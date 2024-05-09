Robert F. Kennedy files to run as independent presidential candidate in Oklahoma

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign rally at Legends Event Center on Dec. 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters now have another choice for president in November.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 70, completed his statement of candidacy and paid Oklahoma’s $35,000 fee to appear on the ballot as an independent candidate, State Election Board officials confirmed Thursday.

The campaign said in a statement Oklahoma marks the fifth state where Kennedy and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, will officially appear on the ballot. Other states where Kennedy has qualified are Utah, Michigan, California and Delaware.

Kennedy is expected to face Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump on Election Day.

“Today, RFK Jr. was placed on the ballot in my home state of Oklahoma,” said Tami Mitchell, a campaign volunteer, in a statement released by the campaign.

“For me, it sparked a fire,” Mitchell said. “This gives so many of us hope that the next president will be a voice for the people of our great country.”

Kennedy initially campaigned as a Democrat before switching to independent. The Michigan Advance reports he’s known for his work as an environmental lawyer and his anti-vaccine stances. He is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of former U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

Kennedy’s campaign said it has collected enough signatures to appear in eight additional states, including New Hampshire, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio.

It plans to work to get Kennedy’s name on the ballot in every state.

