Roanoke College receives $3.5 million for dual-enrollment lab school for local high school students

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)—The Virginia Board of Education approved Roanoke College’s application for a $3.5 million start-up grant to launch a new laboratory school in the fall.

The new lab school, Explore@RC, is set for high-school students enrolled in a dual-enrollment program taking college-level courses on Roanoke’s campus. The program will serve as a partnership with Salem City Schools and Salem High School students in its first year, but the college plans on expanding to neighboring districts in the future.

“Our team is so excited to launch Explore@RC,” said Lisa Stoneman, chair of Roanoke’s Education Department. “These initial dual-enrollment courses are just the beginning of our community outreach vision. Growing into our 150-student capacity and extending on-campus learning opportunities to middle and elementary students is part of our dream for a lab school that will positively impact the region as well as the students and faculty at Roanoke.”

The classes will span multiple school subjects but will focus on specific career pathways such as education and global studies; science, engineering, and technology; and communication and civic leadership. These classes will not only help interested students get a head start in their career path but also help them complete classes for college graduation requirements before some students have even considered higher education.

“Students who take dual-enroll courses are more likely to graduate from high school, are better prepared to transition to a college setting, and spend less time – and money – completing a college degree,” said Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. “This partnership is an investment in our community that will pay great dividends by providing local students with clearly defined pathways to college and careers.”

The Board of Education funding, made possible by the College Partnership Laboratory Fund, is believed to be the largest government grant ever awarded to Roanoke College. Roanoke is one of only two private colleges in Virginia that has been approved for a lab school.

