New roadway connection opens to Sacramento International Airport

(FOX40.COM) — A new arterial roadway connecting North Natomas to the Sacramento International Airport has officially opened along Elkhorn Boulevard, according to airport officials.

The new one-mile stretch of roadway will cover four lanes and keep local traffic near the airport from having to use Interstate 5 to enter the airport.

The new section of road begins at Elkhorn Boulevard and Powerline Road and heads west towards the airport where it joins the existing roadway just south of the airport’s ARCO gas station.

Along with improving conditions for local traffic, the roadway will also provide more direct access to the Metro Air Park from SMF.

Metro Air Park hosts several large warehouse distribution facilities including, Amazon SMF1, APL Logistics and SC Johnson.

Those visiting the airport for pick-up will also find the Elkhorn extension to be an ideal access point to the airport’s waiting parking lot which has now opened.

