What roads are closed this weekend? A list of closures for Flying Pig 2024

Several streets around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will be closed during Flying Pig weekend, with the most closures taking place Sunday, May 5.

The Flying Pig has provided a list of the closures, times and whether one or both sides of the road will be affected. Whether you're racing, watching or just traveling through the area, the marathon's events could impact your weekend plans.

Here's what you need to know.

What roads are closed for Flying Pig Marathon weekend?

Friday, May 3

The following roads will be closed Friday, May 3:

Mehring Way , westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way : midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way , eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way : 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mehring Way , eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way : 6:30-9:30 p.m.

West Pete Rose Way , all sides from Gest Street to Central Avenue : 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Gest Street , all sides from Third Street to Mehring Way : 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Mehring Way, all sides from Freeman Avenue to Elm Street: 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

The following roads will be closed Saturday, May 4:

Mehring Way , westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way : midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way , eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way : midnight to 3:30 p.m.

Mehring Way , all sides from Elm Street to Central Avenue : 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elm Street , all sides from Mehring Way to Second Street : 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Avenue , all sides from Mehring Way to West Pete Rose Way : 6:45-7:30 a.m.

West Pete Rose Way , all sides from Central Avenue to Gest Street : 6:45-7:30 a.m.

Gest Street , all sides from West Pete Rose Way to West Third Street : 6:45-7:30 a.m.

West Third Street , all sides from Gest Street to the Clay Way Bailey Bridge : 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge , all sides from West Third Street to West Fourth Street (Covington) : 6:45-8:15 a.m.

West Fourth Street (Covington) , all sides from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Fifth Street (Newport) : 6:45-8:15 a.m.

Fifth Street (Newport) , all sides from Fourth Street to Saratoga Street : 6:45-8:30 a.m.

Saratoga Street , all aides from Fifth Street to Third Street : 7:05-8:30 a.m.

Third Street , all sides from Saratoga Street to the Taylor Southgate Bridge : 7:05-8:45 a.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge , all sides from Third Street (Newport) to East Pete Rose Way : 7:05-10:15 a.m.

Broadway Street , northbound only, from East Pete Rose Way to East Fourth Street : 7:15-10 a.m.

East Third Street , all sides from Pike Street to Eggleston Avenue : 7:15-10 a.m.

Pike Street , all sides from East Third Street to Fourth Street : 7:15-10 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue , southbound from Reedy Street to East Pete Rose Way : 7:15-10 a.m.

Reedy Street , all sides from Culvert Street to Eggleston Avenue : 7:15-10 a.m.

Culvert Street , all sides from East Third Street to Reedy Street : 7:15-10:15 a.m.

East Pete Rose Way , all sides from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way : 7:15-10:30 a.m.

Mehring Way , all sides from East Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way : 7:15-10:30 a.m.

Central Avenue , all sides from Mehring Way to Third Street : 8:45-9:30 a.m.

Freedom Way , all sides from Elm Street to Race Street : 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Freedom Way , all sides from Race Street to Joe Nuxhall Way : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Joe Nuxhall Way , all sides from Freedom Way to Mehring Way : 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mehring Way , all sides from Central Avenue to West Pete Rose Way : 12:45-1:30 p.m.

West Pete Rose Way , all sides from Mehring Way to Central Avenue : 12:45-1:30 p.m.

Central Avenue , all sides from Mehring Way to Third Street : 12:45-1:30 p.m.

Third Street exit , all sides to southbound I-71 : 6:45-10 a.m.

Roebling Bridge, all sides from Ohio to Kentucky: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

The following roads will be closed Sunday, May 5:

Mehring Way , westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way : midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way , eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way : midnight to 3:30 p.m.

Elm Street , all sides from Mehring Way to Second Street : 1 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Freedom Way , all sides from Elm Street to Race Street : 1 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Second Street , all sides from Elm Street to East Pete Rose Way : 6-7:45 a.m.

East Pete Rose Way , all sides from Second Street to the Taylor Southgate Bridge : 6:30-7:45 a.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge , all sides from East Pete Rose Way to Third Street : 6:30-8 a.m.

Third Street , all sides from Taylor Southgate Bridge to Monmouth Street : 6:30-8 a.m.

Monmouth Street , all sides from Third Street to Fifth Street : 6:30-8 a.m.

Fifth Street , all sides from Monmouth Street to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge : 6:30-8 a.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge , all sides from Fourth Street to Third Street : 6:30-8:15 a.m.

Third Street , all sides from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Gest Street : 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Gest Street , northbound from Third Street to the Seventh Street ramp : 6:45-8:30 a.m.

Seventh Street , all sides from Gest Street to Gilbert Avenue : 6:45-8:30 a.m.

Gilbert Avenue , northbound from Seventh Street to Eden Park Drive : 6:45-9 a.m.

Eden Park Drive , all sides from Gilbert Avenue to Victory Parkway : 6:45-9 a.m.

Lakes Drive , all sides on Eden Park Drive : 6:45-9 a.m.

Victory Parkway , northbound from Eden Park Drive to East McMillan Street : 7-9:30 a.m.

East McMillan Street , all sides from Victory Parkway to Woodburn Avenue : 7-9:30 a.m.

Woodburn Avenue , all sides from East McMillan Street to Madison Road : 7-9:30 a.m.

Madison Road , eastbound from Woodburn Avenue to Erie Avenue : 7-9:45 a.m.

Erie Avenue , eastbound from Madison Road to Bramble Road: 7:15-10:45 a.m.

Murray Road , eastbound from Erie Avenue to LaCrosse Avenue : 7:30-10:45 a.m.

Bramble Road , eastbound from Erie Avenue to Settle Street : 7:30-11 a.m.

Settle Street , all sides from Bramble Road to Murray Road : 7:30-11 a.m.

Murray Road , all sides from Settle Street to Thorndike Road : 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Thorndike Road , all sides from Murray Road to East Street : 7:30-11 a.m.

Miami Road , southbound from East Street to Wooster Pike : 7:30-11 a.m.

Madisonville Road , northbound from Wooster Pike to Murray Road : 7:30-11:15 a.m.

Germania Street , all sides from Murray Road to Bancroft Street : 7:45-11:30 a.m.

Bancroft Street , all sides from Germania Street to Watterson Road : 7:45-11:30 a.m.

Watterson Road , southbound from Bancroft Street to Elder Street : 7:45-11:30 a.m.

Elder Street , all sides from Watterson Road to Southern Avenue : 7:45-11:30 a.m.

Southern Avenue , all sides from Elder Street to Wooster Pike : 7:45-11:45 a.m.

Eastern Avenue , westbound from Columbia Parkway to Stanley Avenue : 8 a.m. to noon.

Stanley Avenue , southbound from Eastern Avenue to Kellogg Avenue : 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kellogg Avenue , westbound from Stanley Avenue to Delta Avenue : 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Riverside Drive , eastbound from Delta Avenue to Eggleston Avenue : 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Pete Rose Way , all sides from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way : 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mehring Way , all sides from East Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way : 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Second Street exit : all sides to southbound I-75 : 6-8 a.m.

Second Street exit , all sides to northbound I-75 : 6-8 a.m.

Second Street exit , all sides to eastbound I-50 : 6-8 a.m.

Seventh Street exit , all sides to southbound I-75 : 6:30-9 a.m.

Martin Luther King Drive , eastbound from Woodburn Avenue to Gilbert Avenue : 7-9:45 a.m.

Gilbert Avenue , northbound from Martin Luther King Drive to Eden Park Drive : 7-10 a.m.

Sinton Street , all sides from Gilbert Avenue to Nassau Street : 7-10 a.m.

Nassau Street , all sides from Sinton Street to Gilbert Avenue : 7-10 a.m.

Gilbert Avenue , southbound from Eden Park Drive to Elsinore Place : 7-10 a.m.

Elsinore Place , all sides from Gilbert Avenue to Reading Road : 7:15-10:15 a.m.

Reading Road , northbound from Elsinore Place to Central Parkway : 7:15-10:30 a.m.

Central Parkway , all sides from Eggleston Avenue to Walnut Street : 7:15-10:45 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue , southbound from Central Parkway to East Pete Rose Way : 7:15 a.m. to noon.

Roebling Bridge, all sides from Ohio to Kentucky: 6:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

